McCabe a contender for USL goal of the week

LEESBURG Va. (DC News Now) — While Loudoun United ended their game Friday evening with 1-1 draw with the Las Vegas Lights, the equalizing goal from Tommy McCabe is getting some recognition.

McCabe scored on a strike from just outside the box which found its way over the goalkeeper’s head, off the crossbar and into the back of the next, earning goal of the week consideration from the United Soccer League.

You can vote of the goal of the week here.

