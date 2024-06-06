MCC to give members choice over whether to sell stake in Hundred

Because of Lord's, London Spirit will be the most valuable of the eight franchises - Getty Images/Alex Davidson

MCC has declared it is “very supportive” of selling stakes in Hundred teams – but confirmed members will vote on the club’s involvement at an SGM in September.

Under plans drawn up by the England and Wales Cricket Board – and agreed in principle by the 18 first-class counties – MCC will be gifted a 51 per cent stake in London Spirit, the team based at Lord’s, because it owns the ground.

The other 49 per cent will be sold by the ECB to private investors, with the funds spread across the recreational game and Hundred. The host venue can keep or sell as much of its 51 per cent as it wants. The ECB wants to sell stakes later this year so that changes can be made to the controversial tournament for the 2025 season.

MCC committee has declared that while it wants to accept – and keep – the gift of 51 per cent, it will give its members a vote at a special general meeting in the week beginning September 9. It is thought that members will be given a simple vote on whether to accept the gift or not.

Given the history of Lord’s and the prestige attached to a ground that styles itself as the Home of Cricket, it is expected that London Spirit will be the most valuable of the eight franchises.

‘We must protect the club’s interests’

“The Committee is very supportive of the commercialisation of The Hundred tournament and believes that it is in MCC’s long term strategic interests to take part,” Guy Lavender, the chief executive, wrote in a letter to members.

“Subject to the satisfactory conclusion of negotiations between the various parties, we are firmly of the view that MCC should accept ECB’s offer of the 51 per cent equity share in the London Spirit franchise and participate fully in a tournament which will grow the men’s and women’s game.

“We must protect the Club’s interests and, as I have said, we have much work to do to understand the detailed financials and adequately quantify the risks and opportunities.

“Our initial thinking is that MCC should retain its 51 per cent equity stake and not offer any of this equity in the initial sale process. We wish to retain control of the franchise and believe the tournament will grow over time. Pragmatically, we will need to keep that position under review both through the initial sales phase and in the future.”

Lavender warned that MCC could miss an opportunity if it does not get involved in the Hundred.

“It is important to point out that the commercialisation of the tournament is likely to take place with or without our involvement,” he wrote. “In other words, the train is leaving the station and, therefore, our thoughts must turn to the more specific question of what this means for MCC.”

‘This is not about accepting highest bidder’

MCC has sent up a “Hundred Steering Group”, which is chaired by Mark Nicholas, who is currently the club’s president but will take over as chairman in the autumn, and also contains other members with experience of the world of franchise cricket administration. The steering group is receiving external support.

Nevertheless, MCC looks set to be the only member-owned club to give its members a formal vote on the selling of stakes in the Hundred. Surrey are consulting members, but will make all decisions at board level. MCC will hold a number of member consultations before the SGM.

“There is no specific requirement for Members to vote on this matter within the Club Rules, we believe that this is a decision of strategic importance warranting Member choice,” Lavender wrote.

Lavender added that MCC would carefully consider who it partners with.

“The choice of partner is a vital component of our strategic direction here and, importantly, we retain the right of veto on any bidder for the London Spirit franchise,” he said.

“For MCC, this decision is not about accepting the highest bidder, it is about finding the right partner who has the skills and expertise to help us grow the franchise, whilst also recognising and understanding the history, values and uniqueness of MCC. As we move through the sales process, we will have the opportunity to assess partners using a number of different metrics and assessment criteria. We will want to consider their priorities, values, reputation and fit with MCC.”

