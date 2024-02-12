Melbourne Central Catholic named Willie Tillman to head its football program on Monday.

The Satellite High graduate and defensive coordinator for both Merritt Island High and Florida Tech football brings a quarter century of coaching experience to the position. MCC fired Nate Hooks on Jan. 10 after one season when he was told he violated the terms of an FHSAA suspension.

Tillman comes from Ave Maria University football, where he was director of football operations and coached linebackers. He served as head coach at Westminster Academy in Ft. Lauderdale and at Trinity International University in Illinois.

He has also coached at Lakewood High of St. Petersburg and Valdosta State.

In a release from MCC, Tillman said he was excited to bring his "wealth of experience, passion, and proven track record of success to MCC. I’m blessed to come home to foster an environment that emphasizes teamwork, discipline, and faith for student-athletes."

He is the fourth new head football coach in Brevard County since the end of the 2023 season. Palm Bay named graduate Mitchell Brown to lead its program, former Satellite coach Ted Kimmey added head coaching responsibilities to his athletic director role at Cocoa Beach, and former Space Coast head coach Jake Owens returned to coach the Vipers.

In one season leading the Hustlers, Hooks produced a 9-3 record and a Class 1S regional final appearance.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: MCC hires Willie Tillman to lead football program