MCC bests Coyotes in regional semifinal

May 14—McLennan Community College handed the Weatherford Coyotes their first loss, 5-0, in the double-elimination NJCAA Region V tournament Monday.

The contest pitted the top two teams hailing from the North as the Coyotes beat MCC in a doubleheader a little over a week ago to clinch the conference.

The Highlanders got on the board in a hurry, as both teams took the field a day after originally scheduled, due to weather at Bosque River Ballpark in Waco.

MCC put up two runs on two hits in the first, while taking advantage of two fielding errors, but the Coyotes were able to get out of the inning with the bases still loaded.

The Highlanders threatened again in the second frame with runners on first and third, but second baseman Miguel Luevano made a diving catch in foul territory to end the inning and prevent further damage.

The Coyotes put their first runner in scoring position after Luevano advanced to second on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the second, but WC couldn't convert.

MCC added two more runs in the fourth, the first courtesy of a homer to right field, but Weatherford College settled on the mound, preventing any further damage the rest of the game.

Kasen Wells recorded the first hit of the night on a single in the bottom of the sixth, and advanced to second two batters later after Dayton Tockey's single to right. MCC starter Kade Bing forced back-to-back ground outs, however, to end the inning.

Jack Cagianello, who entered the game midway through the fifth, gave up two hits and struck out seven for Weatherford College.

The Coyotes remain in the hunt and will face Midland College in the finals of the loser's bracket at 1 p.m. Tuesday.