McAuley, Montrose set for sectional rematch
Mar. 3—There's a familiar foe for McAuley Catholic in tonight's Class 1 girls sectional basketball game.
The Warriors face Montrose for the second consecutive year. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. in the Warriors' gymnasium.
Last year, Montrose defeated McAuley 67-33 at Nevada High School.
"They have a much different-looking team," Warriors coach Mike Howard said. "They have a different coach. They lost their best player from last year.
"But at this point of the year, the stakes are raised, and everything is under a microscope."
The Warriors (19-8) and Montrose (12-6) have four common opponents. Both teams defeated Sheldon, and McAuley beat Bronaugh, Golden City and Hume — three teams that beat Montrose.
The Warriors, who are 11-2 at home this season, average 48.8 points per game, 10 more than their opponents. Montrose has averaged 46.6 points and given up 40.8.
McAuley began the season with high hopes.
"We had fairly high expectations," Howard said. "We did lose Taylor (Schiefelbein) from last year, who was our point guard for four years and is our all-time leader in assists, and we had one starter transfer to Webb City. We brought three starters back, including our top two scorers. So we did expect good things. It's been a little inconsistent, but I think they've started to put it together at the right time."
The Warriors' probable starters tonight are 5-foot-4 senior Gliza Damaso, 5-5 junior Kayleigh Teeter, 5-7 junior Kennedy DeRuy, 5-10 sophomore Lily Black and 5-3 junior Abbey Cahalan.
Teeter averages almost 18 points per game, and DeRuy is close to 15 points.
The first substitutions off the bench are 5-6 freshman Kloee Williamson, 5-6 senior Carmen Colson and 5-6 freshman Avery Gardner.
For the Warriors, consecutive district titles are equally exciting.
"Every year, it brings together new challenges," Howard said. "While part of it is the same, we do have some fresh faces who have won it for the first time. It's always exciting to win a district championship, especially in the manner we did, to come back from being down 10 (points) with about 51/2 minutes left. To win that game the way we did was very exciting."