McAuley falls to Greenwood in baseball

Apr. 10—McAuley Catholic fell behind 3-0 before scoring its first run in the home half of the fourth inning but just couldn't complete the comeback. The Warriors lost 9-5 to Greenwood on Wednesday night.

McAuley is now 3-6 and will look to get back in the win column on Monday at Conway.

The Warriors got two hits from Max Anreder in the loss. The third baseman also scored once. Connor Taffner went 1 for 4 in the game but his hit drove in two runs — those RBIs led the team. Rocco Bazzano-Joseph drew two walks to lead the offense in that category.

Tripp Miller got the start on the mound and wasn't able to keep the ball in the zone as he walked five batters through 4 1/3 innings. He also surrendered five hits, giving up six runs — five earned. He struck out seven Greenwood hitters.

Breck Sickman got the final 2 2/3 innings and Greenwood got three unearned runs off of him despite not earning a single hit. Sickman did walk four batters and struck out six.

The Warriors committed five errors in the game, which led to the four unearned runs for Greenwood.