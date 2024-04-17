McAuley drops game at Conway

Apr. 16—McAuley Catholic grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning but never added more offense as Conway scored 11 unanswered runs across five innings.

The 11-1 loss sends the Warriors to 3-7 overall. This is their fourth straight loss.

McAuley's Tripp Miller scored in the first inning after drawing a walk. Case Richards, Brek Sickman and Max Anreder had the team's three hits. Miller, Bradley Wagner and Dylan Taffner each drew a walk.

Conway picked up nine hits in the win and got three from starting pitcher Easton Jones. Jones had an RBI and three runs scored. He pitched four innings and struck out 10 batters. He walked three and allowed three hits.

McAuley was back in action Tuesday night at Exeter. Results were not available at press time.