McAuley Catholic uses 11 hits to get past College Heights

Apr. 4—McAuley Catholic was behind 2-0 after the first inning was started strong by College Heights on Wednesday night at CHCS.

The Cougars got one inning of scoreless baseball from pitcher Austin Miller. Then the offense turned in two runs in the bottom of the first.

In the second inning, the Warriors got five runs as CHCS went to a new pitcher in Justin Bgoni. That 5-2 lead turned into an 11-3 victory for McAuley Catholic.

Rocco Bazzano-Joseph tossed all seven innings for McAuley surrendering three unearned runs on seven hits and a walk. Bazzano-Joseph struck out 11 batters and earned the win.

The Warriors committed two errors in the game leading to all of the Cougars' offense.

CHCS managed three runs on seven hits. McAuley picked up 11 runs on 11 hits and benefitted from one College Heights' error.

McAuley's offense was led by five different batters with two hits. Those were Bazzano-Joseph, Tripp Miller, Breck Sickman, William Holder and Case Richards.

Sickman led the team with three runs batted in while Richards led in runs scored with three. Richards also drew two walks in the game.

Bgoni led CHCS with two hits in three at bats while Jace Bowen went 2 for 4 at the plate.

CHCS is now 1-6 on the season and McAuley improves to 3-3. The Cougars play again at home on Friday at 5 p.m. against Pierce City (3-2).