McAuley Catholic loses close one to Jasper

Apr. 10—McAuley Catholic baseball started Monday's game at home by tallying two runs in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead over Jasper.

But the Eagles responded with five in the second frame and then held on to win 5-4 over the Warriors.

Rocco Bazzano-Joseph got the start for McAuley and pitched six innings allowing five runs on 10 hits and two walked batters. He also struck out five Eagles in the game. Breck Sickman pitched one inning of relief and gave up one hit while striking out one batter and didn't allow any runs.

William Thompson pitched five innings for Jasper and only allowed one earned run. Four runs were scored on Thompson but three were unearned due to two errors by the Eagles' defense. The junior struck out six batters, walked one and gave up seven hits. Hunter Earl closed the game out with three strikeouts through two innings of work. Earl only allowed one hit.

The Warriors scored two in the first and two in the third and were led offensively by Case Richards and William Holder with two hits apiece. Sickman's two RBIs led the team.

Earl led Jasper with three hits and three RBIs.

Jasper improved to 6-2 with that win and is now 7-2 after a win on Tuesday over Drexel. McAuley is now 3-5 and played Greenwood at home Wednesday night but results weren't available at press time.