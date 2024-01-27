McAuley Catholic boys take down Exeter

Jan. 27—McAuley Catholic got a spread scoring effort on Friday night during homecoming against Exeter. The Warriors got 39 combined points from four different players and claimed a 49-17 victory.

It was 18-5 after the first quarter in favor of the home team and it just continued to tack on the rest of the way.

Michael Parrigon led the way with 11 points, Rocco Bazzano-Joseph and Bradley Wagner added 10 apiece while Alex Bohachick contributed 8 more.

McAuley Catholic is now 10-8 overall and 2-1 in the early part of Ozark 7 Conference play. The Warriors have won four of their last five and two in a row.

Up next for McAuley is a meeting with Providence Academy out of Rogers, Arkansas, at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the opening round of the Mercy/Warrior Classic.