McAuley boys, TJ girls claim district track titles

May 7—The McAuley boys defended their district title after coming in first at the Class 1 District 5 meet Saturday in Lamar. The Thomas Jefferson girls also won a district championship.

McAuley's boys' track team logged 109 points to claim first, and Thomas Jefferson was runner-up with 82 points.

On the girls' side, TJ posted 140 points to win the title, and Liberal came in second with 113.5 points.

Girls

Thomas Jefferson's Lannah Grigg and Alexis Stamps finished first and second in the discus (35.82 meters and 27.72 meters, respectively). Liberal's Ava Garrett was third (27.58 meters).

Grigg also won the shot put (9.38 meters).

Esther Yang came in first for TJ in the 400-meter run with a time of 1:03.95; Liberal's Taylor Swarnes (1:04.53) was second.

Thomas Jefferson's Macie Shifferd won the 3,200-meter run (12:39.93) and McAuley's Kendall Ramsey was second (13:04.79).

TJ's Gabbi Hiebert was third in the triple jump (8.97 meters), and teammate Yang finished third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.58.

Thomas Jefferson's Emmanuelle Sweeney, Yang, Haley Orr and Hiebert combined for a third-place finish in the 4x100 meter relay (54.93).

Liberal (Bailey Couch, Swarnes and Abby and Ally Barton) won the 4x800 meter relay (10:07.87). McAuley (Olivia Parrigon, Riley Sears, Samantha Perrin and Ramsey) finished second (11:02.52), and TJ (Sarah Mueller, Vivian Sharp, Kirra Moser and Macie Shifferd) was third (11:03.58).

Liberal used the same combination of runners to win the 4x400 meter relay (4:17.68). TJ (Kirra Moser, Mueller, Sweeney and Yang) came in second (4:34.8).

Ally Barton, of Liberal, won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:42.41. McAuley's Ramsey was second (5:45), and TJ's Shifferd came in third (5:51.23).

Ally Barton also won the 800-meter race (2:33.42) and Abby Barton (2:33.61) was second. McAuley's Olivia Parrigon was third (2:34.56).

Liberal's Couch won the long jump with a 4.58-meter leap, and teammate Monica Elaine Johnson won the pole vault (1.69 meters).

Liberal's Ava Garrett was runner-up in the javelin (27.5 meters).

McAuley's Perrin was third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 58.31.

Boys

McAuley's Michael Parrigon won the boys' 800-meter run (2:07). Thomas Jefferson's Liam Cook was second (2:14), and TJ's Spencer Long was third (2:15).

Parrigon also won the 1,600-meter run (4:42). Thomas Jefferson's Braden Honeywell-Lynch was runner-up (4:47). Honeywell-Lynch also finished second in the 3,200-meter run (10:55.47).

Parrigon also anchored the winning 4x800 meter relay team of Alex Bohachick, Connor Taffner and Trae Veer. McAuley's 8:31.73 bested runner-up Thomas Jefferson's second-place time of 8:39.9.

Bohachick, Dylan and Connor Taffner and Parrigon also teamed up to win the 4x400 meter relay (3:45.82.). Thomas Jefferson (Honeywell-Lynch, Ashan Appuhamy, Eann Espinoza and Long) finished second (3:56.35).

Bohachick was runner-up in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.19. Liberal's Ben Dingman was third with a time of 55.34.

Roscoe Miller, of McAuley, was runner-up in the javelin with a 40.88-meter throw.

Liberal's Michael Sawyer won the pole vault with a 2.9-meter vault; McAuley's Nolan Minor finished second in the pole vault with a 2.45-meter leap.

Max Andreder logged a third-place finish in the discus for the Warriors with a 32.53-meter throw.

Liberal's Dingman won the long jump with a 6.06-meter leap, and teammate Kase Marti was third in the high jump (1.8 meters). Dingman also finished third in the triple jump (11.89 meters).

Liberal's Elam Beaman, Dingman, Marti and Maddox Miller combined for a second-place finish in the 4x100 meter relay (47.25).