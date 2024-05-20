McAuley boys sixth, Liberal girls fourth at Class 1 track

May 20—COLUMBIA, Mo. — The McAuley Warriors boys' track and field team logged its best finish ever — sixth place — at the MSHSAA Class 1 State Track and Field Championships last Friday and Saturday in Columbia.

On the girls' side, Liberal finished fourth.

Boys' results

The Warriors earned a state championship in the 4x800-meter race when Alex Bohachick, Connor Taffner, Trae Veer and Michael Parrigon combined for a winning time of 8:21.66.

McAuley added more points when Parrigon, a junior, finished runner-up in both the 800-meter run (1:59.03) and the 1,600-meter run (4:31.99).

McAuley's Roscoe Miller rounded out scoring for the Warriors with a sixth-place finish in the javelin throw (45.38 meters).

Veer put up another point for McAuley with an eighth-place finish in the 3,200-meter run (10:35.42.)

McAuley finished with 30 points in a closely stacked field, behind Rich Hill (31), Hermitage (32), Tina-Avalon (33), Newtown Harris (40) and Mound City (45).

Other results included a fifth-place finish by Liberal's Ben Dingman in the triple jump (12.54 meters) and a seventh-place finish by Thomas Jefferson (Eann Espinoza, Liam Cook, Jack Twiss and Spencer Long) in the 4x800-meter relay (8:42.70).

Girls' results

On the girls' side, Liberal finished fourth after a strong showing in the relays. Bailey Couch, Taylor Swarnes, and Abby and Ally Barton combined for a 10:00.95 to capture the state title in the 4x800-meter relay and also won the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:09.09.

Liberal also claimed state championships in the 800- and 1,600-meter run. Freshman Ally Barton (2:19.76) won the 800-meter run and senior Abby Barton (2:23.58) was fourth. Ally Barton also won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:22.99.

Libby Stebbins, Swarnes, Ellaina LaNear and Couch finished eighth in the 4x100-meter relays (54.04). Swarnes also finished eighth in the 400-meter run (1:02.77).

Liberal was fourth with 47 points, behind Pattonsburg (48), Tarkio (51) and Rock Port (73).

In other results, Thomas Jefferson's Macie Shifferd was runner-up in the 3,200-meter run (12:14.03) and teammate Lannah Grigg logged a third-place finish in the discus (36.77 meters.)

McAuley freshman Olivia Parrigon earned a fifth-place finish in the 800-meter run (2:24.35), teammate Kendall Ramsey was fifth in the 3,200-meter run (12:29.05) and sixth in the 1,600-meter run (5:35.20).

Thomas Jefferson's Shifferd (5:39.45) was eighth in that same race.