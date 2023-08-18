McAninch finds dad's alma mater is also best fit for him

Aug. 18—As a lawyer, Bart McAninch's dad can be very persuasive, but Mankato West's senior quarterback said that when it came time to choose a college, it was all his decision.

McAninch announced Tuesday night his verbal commitment to play football at Bemidji State, starting with the 2024 season. McAninch's dad Ben was a defensive end for the Beavers in the late 1990s.

"He wanted to make sure that I was making my own decision," Bart McAninch said. "He wanted me to do what was best for me."

McAninch was the starting quarterback for the Scarlets last season, when West made it to the state championship game.

He completed 179 of 259 passes for 2,231 yards and 27 touchdowns with no interceptions. His 67.19% completion percentage ranked second in program history, and 179 completions was 13 short of the team record.

He set a team record with seven touchdown passes in a game. He also rushed for 439 yards and 12 touchdowns.

"Bart has taken it to the next level," West coach J.J. Helget said. "He looks better in everything he does, from his demeanor, to his throws, to his leadership. He's fine-tuned his form. I think he's going to have a big year."

McAninch said he received scholarship offers from Minnesota State, Winona State, Minnesota Duluth, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State and Pittsburg State. He attended summer camps at Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Missouri and Rutgers.

"I just felt like (Bemidji State) was the best fit for me," he said. "I loved the school and the coaching staff, and the offense is a good fit for me. I think when a quarterback commits, you can build the 2024 (recruiting class) around that. I've always wanted to play college football, and now I'm going to get that chance."

Bemidji State, which was voted No. 1 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference preseason coaches poll and No. 11 in the American Football Coaches Association national poll, has shared the conference championship the last two seasons.

"I think Bemidji has always been a special place for him," Helget said. "Whenever we talked about things, Bemidji kept coming up. I'm happy for him. It's a great fit."

West opens the season Aug. 31 at home against Northfield.

"It's nice to have this weight off my shoulders, and I can just enjoy my senior season," McAninch said. "I'm focused on completing every pass and winning every game, one at a time. I'll get ready for college after the season."

