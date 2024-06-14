McAllister takes lead, finishes even in major debut

Former Oklahoma golfer Logan McAllister faced a potentially treacherous lie after his tee shot on the par-5 5th hole ended up just off the fairway.

From deep in the wiregrass that lines the left side of the hole, McAllister hit a 254-yard shot to seven feet and drained the putt for eagle. Playing in his first major championship ever, McAllister led the U.S. Open early in his first round at Pinehurst No. 2 on Thursday morning.

Granted, McAllister was playing in the opening group, but getting to 2-under at a challenging U.S. Open venue is no small feat. The scoring average was 73.25 at the 7,569-yard par-70 course.

Through one round, Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy share the lead at 5-under.

McAllister made a bogey on 8, but birdied the 619-yard par-5 10th. He double bogeyed 11 after getting a less favorable lie in the wire grass, but parred the final seven holes to enter the clubhouse even-par.

The Oklahoma City native is in 18-way tie for 16th place after the first round. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is one shot behind him.

After getting an early tee time in Round 1, McAllister will tee off at 11:30 p.m. on Friday. He’s paired with Michael McGowan and Carter Jenkins, and they will tee off starting on the 10th hole.

He ranked second in the field in strokes gained putting (+3.15) and seventh in strokes gained short game (+1.69).

The field will be cut down to the top 60 players and ties after Friday’s round. He’s currently two shots clear of the top 60, but he’s within four shots of 101 players.