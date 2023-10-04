McAlester's Malachi Wrice verbally commits to Washington State

Oct. 4—Malachi Wrice is headed to Cougar Country.

The McAlester senior Wednesday announced his verbal commitment to play college football for Washington State University next season in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"#AGTG After an amazing OV I would like to announce my VERBAL COMMITMENT to @WSUCougarFB @CoachDickert @COACHSTACE_ @coachfrankmaile @SchmeddingJeff @McAlesterFB @fmazey @grahameaton_ @CoachStone92," the post read.

Wrice — a 6-foot-7, 225-pound defensive end for the Buffaloes — has already totaled up 28 tackles including seven tackles for loss so far this season, as well as two sacks and a forced fumble. In his career to date, he has earned more than 120 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two caused fumbles, and interception, and multiple deflected passes.

The Buffalo recently took an official visit to WSU in Pullman, Wash., last month, earning an offer from the Cougars on Sept. 14. Wrice also received interest and offers from other schools, including University of South Dakota, East Central University, University of Central Missouri, and the University of Central Oklahoma.