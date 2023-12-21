McAlester's Malachi Wrice signs with Washington State University

Dec. 20—Malachi Wrice is bringing his power to Pullman.

The McAlester senior participated in an early National Signing Day ceremony Wednesday at the Dr. Lucy Smith Center to ink his commitment to play college football at Washington State University next season.

Wrice verbally committed to the Cougs on Oct. 4, but made things official by signing on the dotted line surrounded by friends and family.

"I feel great. I feel like this is something I've dreamed of since I was little," Wrice said. "I have officially made it and signed...nobody can say anything anymore.

Ranked a three-star athlete by ESPN, Rivals.com, and 247sports.com, the 6-foot-4 220-pound defensive end Wrice has been a dominant force for the Buffs. He totaled 171 tackles in his career at McAlester, including 38 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and multiple forced fumbles and blocked punts. He also produced on offense, earning 11 catches for 185 yards and five touchdowns.

He has signed to be an edge for the Cougs, being rated as the No. 59 EDGE in the country and the No. 12 prospect in the state of Oklahoma by 247sports.

Wrice said he's thankful for the opportunity to go play at the next level, fulfilling a life-long dream.

"Everything just feels so surreal," he said. "It's been feeling like I'm living in a dream. Nothing can take this happiness away."

While his jersey colors will change, Wrice will always have a special place in his heart for the Buffalo black and gold.

"I'm a hometown kid. I've lived in the same house for 18 years, played for McAlester with the same team my whole life, so I know it's going to be different," he said. "But I'm looking forward to the change and seeing what the Lord has in store for me and what's to come along my journey."

And he's excited to get that journey started at his new home.

"The coaches, the players, just really everybody that was involved in like the team and the community, you could just tell there was zero fakeness," he said. "I knew right away this is where I wanted to be...something was just pulling me there."

Wrice had many people he'd like to thank for getting him to this point, saying people like his grandfather, his mother, aunt, and so many loved ones have surrounded him with care and wisdom.

"It is kind of stressful at time and does get a little bit overwhelming," he admitted. "But I got a great support staff behind me."

Wrice will soon leave the halls of McAlester High School at graduation, but knows his and many others' example will help lead the next generation forward.

"Be coachable, never not want to work," he advised. "To be great at anything, you're going to have to work for it, and you're going to have to be able to go through a little pain — but you've just got to put your head down and keep working."