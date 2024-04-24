McAlester's Ganon Mullins signs with Rose State baseball

Apr. 24—Ganon Mullins has spent most of his life around baseball.

The McAlester senior was celebrated with a signing ceremony Wednesday after committing to play college baseball at Rose State College next season.

"It's truly a blessing," he said. "It means a lot."

Mullins said he chose to head to Rose next season because of the connection he quickly formed with the staff and program.

"I had a couple of schools come in," he said. "I just felt like they showed me more love and they wanted me. I could tell they wanted me."

Mullins' life has always revolved around baseball, a game he fell in love with at a young age. So being able to sign his intent to play college baseball surrounded by his family and friends felt almost surreal.

"It means a lot. As I've grown up, that was always the dream," he said. "And I finally did it."

Mullins said he's also been fortunate to traverse his baseball journey with family, and they've made some lasting memories. His father, Justin, is his head coach, and he was able to join his brother Gage in his senior year, dogpiling as the Buffaloes punched their ticket to state.

"It's super cool," Mullins said. "It's something special."

When asked about all that support he's been given, Mullins was quick to point our his parents, his brothers, his grandparents, extended family, and his coaches. And he's thankful to them all for helping him become the person and player he is today.

And although his time as a Buffalo is coming to a close, he sees plenty of excitement continuing for the black and gold as new players will begin their high school careers. He pointed to himself about the power of putting in the work.

"Trust the process," he said. "Sophomore year, I wasn't really anything. I just kept working, and it worked out.

And as for himself, he knows there's still plenty of room to grow as he begins a new chapter in his own career.

"I got to where I wanted to be," Mullins said. "But I'm not done."