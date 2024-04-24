McAlester's Caden Lesnau signs with Eastern baseball

Apr. 24—Caden Lesnau is ready to move mountains.

The McAlester senior was celebrated Wednesday as he committed to play college baseball at Eastern Oklahoma State College next season.

"It's so great, so great," he said. "I'm ready for the future."

Lesnau had offers in multiple sports, but said it was a heart-to-heart conversation with his mother that led him to ultimately choosing to be a Mountaineer.

"I talked about it with my mom for a long time," he said. "I didn't just do it because it's closer, and I feel like it's a good environment...when I went there and visited, I loved it."

Lesnau talked about how it had always been his dream to be a college athlete, and now through his hard work, he made that dream a reality.

"I've seen the big leaguers and the college athletes, and it's always been a goal," he admitted. "And here I am achieving it."

Lesnau said he has never been short on folks supporting him and his career. But said things like his bond with his teammates and close friends, his mother, and his coaches have helped propel him to the person and player signing the dotted line.

"As a baseball player, as a man, how I carry myself — they've helped me out all the way through."

He will soon be hanging up his black and gold jersey for the final time, trading it for Eastern blue. But Lesnau said he is excited for what the future holds for both himself and the program that has helped make him who he is today, and he'll always be grateful to have been a Buffalo.

"You don't believe it in the moment, but man, it goes by really fast. You don't know when your last play is ever going to be on the field," Lesnau said. "Work hard every day, get better or worse every day — but the goal is to get better."