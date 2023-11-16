McAlester's Brooklynn Weiher signs with Oklahoma Wesleyan

Nov. 15—Brooklynn Weiher broke out in a smile as she officially put pen to paper.

The McAlester senior signed her National Letter of Intent to play college softball at Oklahoma Wesleyan University in Bartlesville Wednesday during a ceremony at McAlester High School.

Weiher said it was a thrilling moment to make her next step in life official.

"I'm very excited," she said. "I'm excited to start new beginnings, meet new people. And also, the campus is beautiful. So I'm very excited to go."

Weiher said she was first contacted by Oklahoma Wesleyan in October of 2022, and she realized she found her new home from the first moment she stepped foot on campus.

"I loved it," she said. "All the coaches are great, it's a good atmosphere...it's a private Christian (school) too, and I really like that."

Weiher's journey in softball started at the age of four, working her way up through the years. She was able to be coached by her dad most of her life, and said she really began to take things more seriously when she began her high school career.

"I just wanted to take that more serious and try to get to the college level," she said.

But she said her favorite part of playing softball comes before the first pitch is even thrown.

"I like the adrenaline rush and everything that goes into it," Weiher said "Because you get to bond with your team. And doing that leading up to the game is really fun."

Weiher explained that some of her favorite memories as a Lady Buff happened on bus rides to away games, especially regional tournament action — because the excitement of game day and the unknown kept things fresh and fun.

"You don't know what the outcome is going to be, so you're positive no matter what," she said. "It just leads you to having a good game and playing your best."

Weiher will be starting a new chapter in her life after graduation with her college athletic career, but she'll also be hitting the books just as hard as she hits a softball.

"I'm going to get a bachelor's in science with a minor in biology, and then I plan on going and getting my CRNA (Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist) license," she said. "You can see everything, you can do whatever field you want. You're not actually having to do the surgery, and you're the good person that gets to put people to sleep.

"You're the fun one!" she added with a laugh.

Weiher said she's thankful for the mountains of support she has received from everyone in her life, and mentioned a special few she said have been instrumental in getting her to this point.

"My parents and my grandparents. We're really close, all together...I couldn't really do it without them," she said. "And my coaches. Coach (Kelleya) and coach (Hollye Jernigan) have been some of the best coaches I've had, and they've really pushed me to be a better player."

And although her journey as a Lady Buff is coming to an end, Weiher is excited about the potential of the future. She also imparted a little wisdom to the next generation that will be finding a passion on the dirt diamond.

"Coming into high school, I was very scared because I didn't know what to expect," Weiher said. "So my advice would be just 'be yourself 24/7, don't be scared. Try to be better, don't try to be soft and quiet.

"Just express yourself, and you'll figure out where you fit in," she summarized. "Just have fun, and make sure you create memories."