McAlester's Brenndon Rivera signs with Friends powerlifting

Mar. 6—When he put pen to paper, Brenndon Rivera made McAlester history.

The senior Buffalo signed his letter of intent to powerlift for Friends University in Wichita, Kansas — and in doing so, became the first McAlester athlete to sign a college powerlifting scholarship.

"It's awesome," Rivera said following a signing celebration Wednesday at McAlester High School. "Actually, I think it's about to start a legacy here with a bunch of different people going off and doing great things."

Rivera said his journey in powerlifting began in the eighth grade at McAlester's home invitational. And from there, the spark set a wildfire of passion for the young lifter.

"I never stopped, and I never looked back," he said.

Rivera said he has a simple mindset when powerlifting, saying he tells himself it's either make the lift — or lose. As a result, the 5-foot-6 powerhouse has moved for than 1,100 pounds of weight in recent competitions.

And when he successfully cleans a lift, the emotions pour out.

"You just get that rush of adrenaline like you want to hit something or run into somebody," he laughed.

Things moved quickly for Rivera to bring him to the historic moment. He earned an offer from the school and signed soon after, joining an ever-growing movement of colleges with official powerlifting teams and athletes.

In addition to his athletics, Rivera also has set a path for his education — with plans to study physical therapy as well as coaching.

But he said he wouldn't have been able to be at this juncture in his life if not for the support and faith of the people around him.

"My mom, 100 percent. My dad, he tries to from afar, and my coaches are always there too," he said.

Rivera also gave props to friends, family and loved ones for always being by his side.

"Shoutout McAlester Pepsi," he smiled. "I just want to thank everyone that's always believed in me."

And he had some parting words of wisdom to the next generation of Buffs who are looking to write their own bit of McAlester history.

"Keep at it. Keep working hard, and don't look back," Rivera said. "Don't doubt yourself, and just keep on working."