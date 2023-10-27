McAlester wrestling readies for 2023-2024 schedule

Oct. 27—The Buffs are ready to return to the mat.

McAlester wrestling released its tentative 2023-2024 schedule for the upcoming season, with plenty of action for both boys and girls wrestlers.

November will see plenty of preseason and exhibition duals and tournaments, including the annual Black and Gold Dual on Nov. 7.

The turn of December will see both boys and girls heading to Okmulgee to face the competition at the Gary McKee Bulldog Classic on Dec. 2. The first home action for McAlester will come Dec. 7 as the boys team will host Checotah.

McAlester girls will head to another local school on Dec. 8 as Wilburton hosts its annual Lady Digger Classic. Both boys and girls will then return home to battle Ft. Gibson on Dec. 12.

Both boys and girls will hit tournament action at the start of the new year, with girls traveling to the Supergirl Tournament at Tulsa Union, while the boys will face the field at the Inola Tournament — with dates for both tourneys being Jan. 6-7.

District dual action will come to the McAlester Activities Center Jan. 18 with Ada, Shawnee, Grove, and Durant all traveling to compete alongside the Buffaloes in the MAC.

The winner of districts will advance to Dual State, scheduled for Feb. 9-10.

McAlester girls will see regional tournament action on Feb. 13, while the boys will have their turn Feb. 16-17.

And the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association State Wrestling Tournament will round out the season, now taking place over three days Feb. 22-24.

Here is the complete 2023-2024 wrestling schedule. All events will be for both boys and girls unless otherwise noted:

Nov. 4 at Bixby Spartan Open

Nov. 7 vs. Black & Gold Dual

Nov. 11 at Broken Arrow Open

Nov. 18 at Tulsa Union Open

Dec. 2 at Gary McKee Bulldog Classic (Okmulgee)

Dec. 5 at Glenpool, boys

Dec. 5 at Harrah Duals, girls

Dec. 7 vs. Checotah, boys

Dec. 8 at Wilburton Lady Digger Classic, girls

Dec. 12 vs. Ft. Gibson

Dec. 15 at Coweta Tournament, boys

Jan 6-7 at Tulsa Union Supergirl Tournament, girls

Jan. 6-7 at Inola Tournament, boys

Jan. 11 vs. Bishop Kelley, boys

Jan. 12-13 at Malcolm Wade Invitational (Carl Albert)

Jan. 18 vs. District Duals (Ada, Shawnee, Grove, Durant)

Jan. 26-27 at Maverick Conference (Poteau), boys

Jan. 26-27 at Sand Springs Girls Tournament, girls

Jan. 30 vs. Poteau

Feb. 2 at Glenpool Warrior Classic

Feb. 6 at Sallisaw/Vian (Triangle), girls

Feb. 6 at Tahlequah/Muskogee (Triangle), boys

Feb. 9-10 at Dual State (Enid)

Feb. 13 at OSSAA 6A East Regionals, girls

Feb. 16-17 at OSSAA 5A East Regionals, boys

Feb. 22-24 at OSSAA State Wrestling Tournament