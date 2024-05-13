McAlester tennis represents at state, Phillips places eighth

May 13—The Buffs made a lot of noise at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.

McAlester tennis showed out on the state's biggest stage over the weekend at the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A State Tennis Tournaments in Oklahoma City.

Wyatt Phillips represented as the No. 1 Singles for the Buffs, finishing in eighth place. After falling in the first round, Phillips bounced back with a win over Caleb Strickland from Altus. He continued his run with a win over Carl Albert's Carter Reese, moving into the consolation semifinals.

After a loss, Phillips advanced to the seventh place match — where he battled and finished as eighth overall.

Matt Lungstrum battled in the No. 2 Singles tournament. Although falling in the first round, he rebounded with a win over Durant's Isaiah Munoz and finishing his season in the consolation quarterfinals.

The pair of doubles teams featuring Chris Whaley and Will Cooper and Crawford Hester and Peyton Trammell represented the Buffs as well, finishing their seasons in the state consolation bracket.