McAlester tennis charging through spring season

Apr. 27—The Buffs and Lady Buffs have been hard at work this spring.

McAlester tennis has been serving up plenty of action during the 2024 season, and doing a lot of traveling to do so.

Both teams had a couple opportunities for preseason tune ups, with February trips to Henryetta and Durant. The Buffs and Lady Buffs then opened the season in Ada for the Byng Tournament on March 2.

The boys and girls would both take trips to Tulsa Union for tournament action, before returning to Ada for a matchup with athletes playing in the Cougars' home tournament.

The Buffs and Lady Buffs stayed hard at work honing their skills at McAlester, and hitting the highway for multiple tournaments and duals at cities such as Okmulgee, Henryetta, and Shawnee.

And whether in singles or doubles, the Buffs and Lady Buffs have been working tirelessly day and night to represent their school and community.

But up next will be the toughest task yet, with postseason play beginning with girls regionals on April 29 and boys regionals on May 6. Any advancing players will head to Oklahoma City for state tournament action — with the girls tournament being played May 3-4 and the boys side taking place May 10-11.