McAlester soccer earns All State, All District honors

Apr. 25—The awards are rolling in for McAlester soccer.

Multiple Buffs and Lady Buffs were honored with a bevy of awards, including All State and All District honors.

On the boys side, Brandon McDaniel, Salvador Rodriguez, and Caleb Judkins earned All State designation, while Gavin Stumbler earned an honorable mention.

Six more players were awarded with All District honors, with Ronaldo Martinez, Jaime Carranza, Luke Clark, and William Alejandro named to the team, and Cameron Giacomo and Lucas Zietz both being named as honorable mentions.

On the girls side, Kelsie Harden earned multiple honors, taking home both the All State honorable mention and All District honors.

Players weren't the only ones awarded either, with coach Ra'Shaud Buie being named the Boys All State coach.