McAdoo shines in Curve's 11th-inning victory over Baysox

BOWIE, Md. – Third baseman Charles McAdoo went 3-for-5 with a double and a two-run homer in his Double-A debut as the Curve rallied for their second extra-inning victory of the week at Bowie with a 7-6 win in 11 innings Saturday night at Prince George Stadium.

Fresh off aiding High-A Greensboro to a first-half title, McAdoo turned in a terrific play in the field on his first opportunity with the Curve. With Thomas Harrington on the mound, McAdoo fielded a batted ball by Jud Fabian in foul territory at third and threw him out at first with a strong leaping throw. McAdoo then stepped to the plate in the top of the second and hit a ringing double to left-center field. After he drew a walk in the third inning, McAdoo smacked a two-run homer over the wall in left field to give the Curve a 5-1 lead.

McAdoo was the Pittsburgh Pirates' 2023 13th-round draft pick out of San Jose State.

Harrington scattered five hits and one walk over his season-long outing of six innings. Harrington picked up three strikeouts and needed just 74 pitches to work through his outing.

Eddy Yean fired a pair of scoreless innings, setting down all six hitters he faced with three strikeouts. Yean has been unscored upon in five straight outings, covering 10 1/3 innings pitched.

Bowie drew even with a game-tying homer from TT Bowens in the bottom of the ninth, but Altoona persevered to victory. After the teams traded runs in the 10th, Kervin Pichardo singled home Wyatt Hendrie to give the Curve the lead in the 11th. Jack Carey finished off the game on the mound by stranding the placed runner at second base.

Pichardo’s 11th-inning single extended his hit streak to 10 straight games. Joe Perez and Sammy Siani also added two hits and a run batted in. Yoyner Fajardo has reached base safely in nine straight games. He drew two walks, picked up a single and stole two bases out of the leadoff spot for the Curve. Hendrie smacked his first homer of the season in the win, a solo shot.

The Curve wrap up their six-game series with the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, at 1:05 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Altoona will send right-hander Po-Yu Chen, with right-hander Cameron Weston on the mound for Bowie.