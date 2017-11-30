Is McAdoo's job safe? There are no guarantees, says Giants owner

The New York Giants are 2-9 and the status of head coach Ben McAdoo's job has been in question for quite some time among fans, and now co-owner John Mara hinted that some big changes may be coming sooner rather than later.

On Wednesday, just a day after the team controversially announced veteran quarterback Eli Manning would be benched for the first time in his 14-year Giants career, Mara was asked by reporters if McAdoo's job is safe for the remainder of the NFL season.

Mara did not give a clear-cut answer, but he also did not completely deflect the question.

He simply said: "There are no guarantees in life," adding, "We obviously have some tough decisions to make before the start of next year."

McAdoo is in his second season as coach of the Giants, and has seemingly added quite a bit of drama to the team with players like Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Eli Apple threatening to walk out of practice and now the latest with Manning.

Story Continues

In response to how McAdoo handled the messaging of Tuesday's announcement to bench Manning, Mara said: "I don't think that's necessarily his strength."

Mara then opened up about his role in the decision to make the quarterback change while revealing he had regrets for how it all went down.

"It was not the way we had hoped it would turn out," Mara said. "I was hoping he would continue to play and then we'd work out at what point the other quarterbacks got into the game. It just didn’t work out that way."

Mara even admitted he was the one who initiated a conversation with general manager Jerry Reese asking if the team should start taking a look at other quarterbacks on the roster.

"When you see [Manning] get that emotional, it's tough," Mara said. "To a lot of players this is just another team, another franchise, but to him, it means something to be a New York Giant, and that’s what makes this so much tougher."