McIntyre's USMNT Stock Watch: McKennie injured, Dest demoted in rough week for Americans in Europe

Weston McKennie is out indefinitely after dislocating his left shoulder Sunday playing for German club Schalke. (Rolf Vennenbernd/Getty)

With the final week of matches in 2019 upon the majority of United States men’s national teamers playing in Europe, let’s forget the formalities and cut right to the chase. Here are 11 Americans whose performances with their clubs have their USMNT stock rising (or falling) right now.

USMNT players trending up

D/M Timothy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)

U.S. fans who tuned into Sunday’s Bundesliga matinee between Schalke and Frankfurt were in for a surprise — and we’re not talking about the shoulder injury suffered by Weston McKennie (more on that later). Not only was 2014 World Cup veteran Chandler back in Eintracht’s starting lineup for the first time since October, the 29-year-old also captained his side in the 1-0 loss.

Takeaway: As much as the USMNT doesn’t have the luxury of ignoring experienced Bundesliga players, Chandler’s cameo probably didn’t change U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter’s assessment of the versatile vet. The German-born fullback/winger hasn’t played for the U.S. since the disastrous final match of the Jurgen Klinsmann era in 2016. His commitment to the national team has been justifiably suspect since he sat out the 2011 CONCACAF Gold Cup under Bob Bradley, and he’s rarely been able to replicate his performances at club level for his country.

Chandler is a good player, though, and he’s still young enough that a recall isn’t entirely out of the question. He says he’s open to it. But he’s almost certainly going to have to force Berhalter’s hand by playing regularly, and well, during the second half of Frankfurt’s season.

D John Brooks, Wolfsburg (Germany)

Brooks’ strong end the the first part of the 2019-20 campaign continued Sunday when he went the distance in a 2-1 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.

Takeaway: With Tyler Adams still out, Brooks has emerged as perhaps the most important U.S. player this side of Christian Pulisic. But can the 26-year-old stay healthy in 2020? Injuries limited the imposing center back, who suffers from chronic knee issues, to just two USMNT appearances this year.

M/F Christian Pulisic, Chelsea (England)

Pulisic’s red-hot run of form has cooled lately along with his team’s. But he’s still been among Chelsea’s most dangerous attackers, and he’s remained in Frank Lampard’s lineup for 12 consecutive games across all competitions.

Takeaway: Pulisic’s starting job with the Blues appears relatively safe, despite his recent lack of end-product, as he continues to settle in London. (The Stamford Bridge faithful gave the 21-year-old a standing ovation last week when he was subbed out of Chelsea’s 2-1 Champions League win over Lille. That said, things could change quickly if he doesn’t start chipping in goals and assists again soon.

Zack Steffen has the second-most saves in the Bundesliga this season. (Bernd Thissen/Getty)

G Zack Steffen, Fortuna Dusseldorf (Germany)

Fortuna would probably be in the relegation zone and not a point above it if not for the Manchester City loanee, whose 59 saves are the second-most in the Bundesliga.

Takeaway: The last half of the campaign will be huge for both the club and Steffen, who will finally get the chance to rest his sore left knee after this weekend’s first-half finale.

Erik Palmer-Brown, Austria Wien (Austria)

Also on loan from Man City, the 22-year-old center back has quietly put together a strong first season in Vienna with 11 starts, including the last six in a row.

Takeaway: Palmer-Brown has been conspicuously absent from the U.S. under-23 side that in March will attempt to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. That could (and should) change if the former Sporting Kansas City prospect continues to rack up valuable first-team minutes in Austria.

D/M Owen Otasowie, Wolverhampton Wanderers (England)

The 18-year-old made his debut for the Premiership club during last week’s 4-0 Europa League win over Turkey’s Besiktas.

Takeaway: Otasowie is still an awful long way from being in the senior national team conversation, but it’s a promising development for the New York City product nonetheless.

USMNT players trending down

D/M Weston McKennie, Schalke (Germany)

According to Schalke manager David Wagner, McKennie is out indefinitely with the dislocated shoulder he suffered on Sunday, an injury that could require surgery:

🗣️ #Wagner on @WMckennie: "Weston has dislocated his shoulder and is in hospital right now. We don't yet know if he'll need an operation. He will definitely be out for a while."#SchalkeUS🇺🇸 | #S04SGE pic.twitter.com/D4YwgZoOpS — Schalke 04 USA🇺🇸 (@s04_us) December 16, 2019

Takeaway: With the winter break looming and the full-strength USMNT not convening again until late March, the timing could be worse — assuming the 21-year-old doesn’t need to go under the knife. If he does, it would be a major blow to both club and country.

D Sergiño Dest, Ajax (Netherlands)

Just when it looked as though the 19-year-old Dutch American had reclaimed his starting right back job in Amsterdam, Dest wasn’t in manager Erik ten Hag’s 11 for either of Ajax’s matches last week — the first of which unceremoniously dumped last year’s Champions League semifinalists from this year’s tournament.

Takeaway: With Ajax involved in the Europa League (where they’ll meet Spain’s Getafe), Dest should get plenty of chances during the first half of next year. On the other hand, minutes are never guaranteed at a club like Ajax, especially for a teenager in his maiden season with the first team.

D Matt Miazga, Reading (England)

The big center back missed Saturday’s scoreless draw against Stoke City because of a hamstring injury.

Takeaway: A healthy Miazga was left off Berhalter’s most recent roster, so this development certainly doesn’t help his cause. That said, the 24-year-old has three full months to get fit and prove that he deserves a recall before the USMNT’s March matches.

D Cameron Carter-Vickers, Stoke City (England)

The 21-year-old center back, who is on loan from Tottenham, has only featured in two of the sputtering Potters’ last seven matches in the English second-tier.

Takeaway: Unlike his former U.S. U-20 teammate Palmer-Brown, Carter-Vickers has been a mainstay for the U-23s this cycle and started last month’s win over United Grand Canaria for coach Jason Kreis. But will Kreis really be able to rely on him in March if he’s still not playing for relegation-threatened Stoke?

