McIntyre's USMNT Stock Watch: Chris Richards' Bayern Munich debut headlines rarefied time for Americans in Europe

It says everything about the rarefied air that the best young U.S. men’s national teamers are breathing these days when the biggest story of the week isn’t 19-year-old Sergiño Dest becoming the first American to play for Barcelona, or 17-year-old Giovanni Reyna getting a standing ovation from Borussia Dortmund’s fans after becoming the youngest player in Bundesliga history to dish out a hat trick of assists.

No, the most significant news right now involves Alabama-born defender Chris Richards, who, at 20, has quietly walked into the starting lineup with mighty Bayern Munich, the reigning Champions League winners and probably the deepest, most talented, most well-balanced team in the entire world.

Even the less encouraging news — Weston McKennie getting dropped from Juventus’ lineup for a game that never happened, Tyler Adams missing Champions League semifinalist RB Leipzig’s most recent match through injury — doesn’t seem so bad these days.

The mother of all USMNT Stock Watches catches you up on the latest from across the player pool.

Chris Richards has quietly claimed a starting spot with mighty Bayern Munich. (Boris Streubel/Getty Images) More

USMNT players trending up

D Chris Richards, Bayern Munich (Germany)

The FC Dallas academy product seems to have unseated World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard at right back in Hansi Flick’s starting lineup. Richards started over Pavard in Sunday’s 4-3 win over Hertha Berlin, assisting on a Robert Lewandowski goal:

Chris Richards provides the assist for Robert Lewandowski's goal! pic.twitter.com/63h4AwA3m2 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 4, 2020

Takeaway: Richards’ emergence immediately puts him in position to start for Gregg Berhalter’s senior U.S. squad — he’s previously represented the U-20s and U-23s — either at right back or, more likely, in the wide-open right center back spot alongside veteran lefty John Brooks.

D Sergiño Dest, Barcelona (Spain)

Following his $25 million transfer from Ajax, the Dutch American made his Barca debut on Sunday, coming off the bench to play the final 15 minutes of a 1-1 draw with Sevilla at left back:

🇺🇸 Sergiño Dest is on to make his Barca debut! #BarcaSevilla pic.twitter.com/OvWKDbnbaJ — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) October 4, 2020

Takeaway: He might not understand a word Lionel Messi says yet, but Dest looked lively on both sides of the ball in his quarter-hour cameo, even if he could’t help his new team secure a late winner. It will be fascinating to see how manager Ronald Koeman deploys Dest going forward. Sub or starter? Left back or right? Regardless, Dest’s move to the Nou Camp is a boon for both the player and the national team.

M/F Giovanni Reyna, Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Reyna has started all three of BVB’s Bundesliga games so far this season. With three assists in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Freiburg, he produced his best performance since bursting onto the scene at the beginning of the year:

Reyna to Haaland again!



The 17-year-old American has three assists today! pic.twitter.com/ID8L2Ua2Li — ESPN (@espn) October 3, 2020

Takeaway: Reyna was something of a curiosity before his planned first USMNT cap in March — an appearance that never happened after friendlies against Wales and the Netherlands were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Seven months later, he looks like a surefire starter for his country. Look for Berhalter to let Reyna run the show if and when a mostly European-based squad convenes for the first time this year next month.

M/F Christian Pulisic, Chelsea (England)

After recovering from the hamstring injury he suffered in August, the Blues’ freshly-minted No. 10, saw his action of the season, playing seven minutes (plus stoppage time) off the bench in a 4-0 rout of Crystal Palace.

Takeaway: The fact that the U.S. doesn’t have a match this international window gives Pulisic another two weeks to up his fitness levels ahead of Chelsea’s next match, on Oct. 17 against Southampton. Look for Pulisic to make his first start of 2020-21 in that one.

Story continues