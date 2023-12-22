MBB Recap: Shorthanded Ducks outlast Kent State

In a game where every player’s mind could have been somewhere else, the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team focused and defeated Kent State 84-70.

This was the last non-conference contest of the season and right before everyone went home for the holidays. Oregon finished the non-league portion of the schedule 8-3 as it will soon prepare for the grind that is the Pac-12.

Jermaine Couisnard finished with a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds and Jackson Shelstad added 15 points and five assists.

Although the Ducks had a goose egg for three-pointers in the second half, they were able to compensate by going to the free-throw line and making 19-of-25 from the stripe.

Kent State stayed in the game with 11 threes, but it wasn’t nearly enough.

Final Score: Oregon 84, Kent State 70

Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Keys to the Game

Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK.

Despite being a bit short-handed, quite literally with all the big men out, freshman Kwame Evans, Jr. was a beat on the defensive end with six blocks.

Kent State stayed in the game with its 11 treys, many of them were from way downtown.

Although they were playing with four guards much of the time, Oregon was able to get to the basket for easy shots in the first half to outscore the opponent 45-29 in the first 20 minutes.

The Ducks managed to get after it on defense as they forced 14 turnovers and turned those into 21 points.

Players of the Game

Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jermaine Couisnard: 27 points, 10 rebounds

Jackson Shelstad: 15 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds

Kario Oquendo: 20 points

Kwame Evans, Jr.: 6 points, 8 rebounds, 6 blocks

Jadrien Tracey: 10 points

What's next?

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon will take a few days off for the holiday before coming back to Eugene to prepare for its last last Pac-12 season. The Ducks open it up with a home date with USC and Bronny James Dec. 29.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire