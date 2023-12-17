MBB Recap: Short-handed Ducks lose big against the Syracuse Orange

The Syracuse Orange handed the Oregon men’s basketball team their third loss of the season on Sunday morning, in embarrassing fashion. After this loss, Oregon has one non-conference game left before they kick off the Pac-12 season against USC on December 28th.

Oregon couldn’t get anything going on either side of the floor against Syracuse. The Orange forced the Ducks into tough shots throughout the game, while Oregon looked lackadaisical defensively.

The Ducks are being held back by injuries, particularly by the absence of their two centers, N’faly Dante and Nate Bittle. If either of those players were available on Sunday, it’s unlikely Syracuse would’ve finished with 50 points in the paint.

Below are the rest of my thoughts on Oregon’s toughest loss of the season.

Final Score - Oregon Ducks 63 Syracuse Orange 83

(Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

After going up 14-4 at the start of the game, Oregon suffered a massive defeat to Syracuse.

Keys to the Game

Top Performers

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Kwame Evans: 17 points, 6/11 FGs, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals, 1 block

Jackson Shelstad: 16 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist

Kario Oquendo: 11 points, 7/12 FTs

Key Stats

What's Next?

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire