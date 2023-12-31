MBB Recap: Oregon upends UCLA thanks to Shelstad’s big second half

The pace was exactly what UCLA wanted.

Oregon was in foul trouble for most of the game.

UCLA held Oregon scoreless for nearly four minutes toward the end of the game.

The Ducks won anyway.

Oregon improved to 10-3 overall and 2-0 in Pac-12 play as it defeated the Bruins 64-59 in front of a raucous crowd inside Matthew Knight Arena.

Point guard Jackson Shelstad scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half, including two free throws with 7.8 seconds that put the game away for the Ducks. He also hit a pair of threes that turned a five-point deficit into a one-point lead with about 10 minutes to go.

It was a battle of UCLA’s inside game against the Ducks’ outside shooting and fortunately for Oregon, it was 10-of-25 from three-point land and it was just enough to hold off the Bruins.

Final Score: Ducks 64, Bruins 59

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Keys to the Game

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

UCLA did a good job at holding Shelstad to just four points in the first half, but the Bruins couldn’t stop the freshman point guard after halftime. Shelstad hit a pair of threes on back-to-back possessions and that got him going.

Jermaine Couisnard kept the Ducks offense rolling in the first half with eight points which included a pair of treys. Brennan Rigsby also scored eight before halftime.

UCLA’s inside game was difficult to stop all day. Adem Bona hurt the Ducks with 15 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

Despite being at a height disadvantage without Nate Bittle and N’Faly Dante, Oregon held its own on the boards. UCLA outrebounded the Ducks, but only 34-30.

Foul trouble also hurt the Ducks as Mahamadou Diawara and Kwame Evans, Jr. had to sit a lot of the contest and the Bruins took advantage.

Players of the Game

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jackson Shelstad: 20 points, 4-7 three-pointers, 3 assists

Jermaine Couisnard: 15 points, 3-6 three-pointers

Jadrian Tracey: 10 points, 4 assists

Kwame Evans, Jr.: 6 points, 8 rebounds

Adem Bona (UCLA): 15 points, 11 rebounds, 5 blocks

Key Stats to Know

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon: 22-54 FG (41 percent); UCLA: 24-56 FG (43 percent)

Oregon: 10-25 three-point FG (40 percent); UCLA: 3-19 three-point FG (16 percent)

Rebounds: UCLA 34, Oregon 30

Bench Points: Oregon 15, UCLA 9

What's Next?

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

In their first big road game of the season, the Ducks travel to Seattle to face Washington. The Huskies are 8-4 overall and lost their first conference game at Colorado.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire