MBB Recap: Oregon can’t overcome Washington State in the final minutes

The Oregon Ducks lost 62-56 to the Washington State Cougars on Saturday afternoon. It was not a game they could afford to lose at this point in the season, and now a road to the NCAA Tournament is unlikely outside of a Pac-12 Tournament run.

The Ducks trailed for most of the game, but it was rarely by a large margin. Every time the Cougars went on a run, Oregon would respond with a run of their own. Down the stretch, however, the Ducks couldn’t get shots to fall, which allowed the Cougars to secure the win.

The dagger came with around 30 seconds to play. After a Jermaine Couisnard three-pointer, the Cougars drew a foul and went to the free throw line up 58-56. After Jaylen Wells of Washington State made his first shot and missed his second shot, the Ducks were unable to secure the rebound, Washington State grabbed the ball and drew another foul. This time, Myles Rice made both shots to seal the game.

Final Score - Oregon Ducks 56 - Washington State Cougars 62

Washington State proved to be too much for the Oregon Ducks on Saturday afternoon.

