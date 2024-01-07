MBB Recap: Oregon shoots its way past Washington State

No one is going to mistake this game for a defensive clinic.

Not by a long shot.

But it was long shots that propelled the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team to an 89-84 win at Washington State Saturday night. The Ducks are now 12-3 overall and 4-0 in league action after this road sweep of the Washington schools.

The Ducks shot an amazing 58 percent from the field (32-of-55) and 14-of-24 from three-point land (58 percent).

Oregon held the lead throughout the game and whenever the Cougars attempted to make a run, the Ducks would nail a three-pointer to end the momentum for the home team.

Jadrian Tracey’s three with less than a minute left gave the Ducks an 87-82 lead with 40 seconds left. While there was still plenty of time for WSU, that three as the shot clock was running down turned out to be the nail in the Cougars’ coffin.

Brennan Rigsby led the way with 18 points in just 20 minutes time on the floor. He was 4-of-5 from long distance.

Final Score: Ducks 89, Cougars 84

Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Keys to the Game

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Ducks got hot from the floor right away as they made 13 of their first 17 shots from the field to build up a lead.

Washington State kept pace, however, as the Cougars held a 12-point lead from the free throw line at halftime.

Oregon held a slim 46-41 lead at the break and it seemed as whichever team figured it out defensively, that would be the team to win.

The Ducks’ shooting slowed down some in the second half by shooting 48 percent from the field, but they made 7-of-13 from long range. Meanwhile, WSU did its best to keep up and cut the deficit to 84-82 before Tracey’s big three.

Players of the Game

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brennan Rigsby: 18 points, 7-9 FG, 4-5 three-pointers

Jermaine Couisnard: 16 points, 7 rebounds

Kario Oquendo: 15 points, 5-5 FG, 4-4 three-pointers

Jackson Shelstad: 14 points, 5 rebounds

Myles Rice (WSU): 22 points, 9-15 FG

What's next?

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Ducks don’t play until next Saturday when they host California at Matthew Knight Arena. The Golden Bears are currently 5-10 overall and 1-3 in Pac-12 play. They are coming off a 66-57 win at UCLA.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire