MBB Recap: Oregon gets crushed down in the desert, giving up season-high 103 points

The Oregon Ducks lost to the Arizona Wildcats in their final road game of the Pac-12 season, and it was a game that was never close.

For a few minutes to start the game, the Ducks traded baskets with the Wildcats, but then Arizona quickly went on a run, and the Ducks lost control of the game. At the half, the Ducks were down 30-51.

In the second half, there were points where it looked like Oregon might crawl back, but the Wildcats always responded and re-extended their lead. Jermaine Cousinard came alive for the Ducks in the second half, scoring 33 second-half points on 75% shooting, but it wasn’t enough to give Oregon a chance to win.

N’Faly Dante had an injury scare in the second half after Jadrian Tracey fell on his ankle. Dante went to the locker room in visible pain, but he returned to the bench a few minutes later and finished the game for the Ducks.

Final Score - Oregon Ducks 83 - Arizona Wildcats 103

The Oregon Ducks lost big to the Arizona Wildcats

Keys to the Game

Arizona’s offense was absolutely spectacular throughout the game. Led by Caleb Love and Kylan Boswell, Arizona scored 51 points in the first half on 64.5% shooting. In the second half, the Wildcats kept their foot on the gas, scoring 52 points on 57.6% shooting

N’Faly Dante, Jackson Shelstad, and Jermaine Couisnard, all gave the Ducks efficient offensive production, with the three of them combining for 71 points on 59.2% shooting. But outside of those three, Oregon got almost nothing on offense.

The Wildcats three-point shooting was so good, that it deserves its own bullet point. Arizona shot 25 three-pointers and made 14 of them (56%), which gave them 44 of their 103 points. On the opposing side, the Ducks were 6/20 (30%) from three.

Oregon hasn’t fared well all season when they get outrebounded. The Wildcats grabbed 35 rebounds on Saturday, while the Ducks grabbed 27.

Top Performers

Jermaine Couisnard: 39 points, 14/24 FGs, 5 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals

N’Faly Dante: 16 points, 8/11 FGs, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 steal

Jackson Shelstad: 16 points, 7/14 FGs, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals

Key Stats

What's Next?

Next week, Oregon will host Colorado and Utah for their final two games of the regular season. The Ducks lost to both teams on the road earlier this year, so they’ll be looking to pick up two wins before the Pac-12 tournament. The Buffaloes and the Utes are on the bubble for March Madness, so they’ll be highly motivated to take down the Ducks while they’re in Eugene.

