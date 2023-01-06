MBB Recap: Oregon Ducks blown out by 27 points vs. Colorado

What started out as an awful game for the Oregon Ducks never got better.

It had to be a frustrating night for Dana Altman and the bunch. After news came out before the game that guys like Nate Bittle, Jermaine Couisnard, and Ethan Butler would finally be returning from injuries to be able to play, the Ducks were a complete no-show against the Colorado Buffaloes, getting blown out 68-41.

The Ducks scored just 19 points in the first half, going 0-for-7 from deep, and the poor effort and shooting continued throughout the second half.

On the first half of the mountain road trip, Oregon played some uninspiring basketball. They will face another tough test on Saturday night against the Utah Utes in what has now become a must-win game for the Ducks if they are going to have any hopes of making it to the NCAA Tournament.

Final Score: Colorado 68, Oregon 41

Keys to the game

The Ducks started just 4-for-18 from the floor in the first 15 minutes of the game, going almost 10 minutes of game time at one point without a field goal. They fell behind by as many as 15 points at one point.

It was an abysmal first half for the Ducks, who shot just 24% in the opening 20 minutes and scored only 19 points. The Ducks were 0-for-7 from deep in the half and were unable to stop the Buffaloes, who outrebounded Oregon 26-13.

Things didn’t get better to start the second half. Oregon’s poor effort continued, and they got sloppy with passes, all while Colorado continued to crash the boards and pack the paint.

The first made three-point field goal came for the Ducks with less than 3 minutes to go in the game. Oregon finished 1-for-14 from deep.

Players of the Game

Brennan Rigsby: 8 points, 3 rebounds

Quincy Guerrier: 10 points, 4 rebounds

Jermain Couisnard: 9 points, 4 rebounds

Stats to Know

The Buffaloes had as many offensive rebounds (6) as the Ducks did offensive field goals (6) in the first half.

Oregon went 0-for-7 from 3FG in the first half, scoring just 19 points in the opening 20 minutes.

Oregon finished the game 1-for-14 from 3FG, which is 7%.

This will go down as the worst shooting game in the Dana Altman era, per The Oregonian’s James Crepea. The Ducks shot 27% from the field.

Oregon was only 12-for-21 (57%) from the free-throw line.

What's next?

Up next, the Ducks continue their mountain road-trip against the Utah Utes in what has now become a must-win game for Oregon in early January. Check out the reasoning from Crepea.

Not hyperbole: With 2 Quadrant 3 losses and an 0-4 Q1 record with 5 premier games left, Oregon is facing a season on the brink at Utah on Saturday. On Jan. 7. The math is that bad and the opportunities are so few. — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) January 6, 2023

