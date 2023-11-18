MBB Recap: Oregon blows out Tennessee State to improve to 3-0

The Tennessee State Tigers hung around with the Oregon Ducks for a while in the Ducks’ third game of the season, but eventually, Oregon pulled away and torched the Tigers. In the first half, Oregon struggled to find ways to score consistently and couldn’t seem to bring it together defensively either.

The moment when momentum seemed to swing Oregon’s way came in the waning moments of the first half. After a poor possession from the Ducks that ended in a shot clock violation, Tennessee State turned the ball over and Jesse Zarzuela hit a buzzer-beating three from the top of the arc.

After that, the game was completely different, and Oregon outscored Tennessee State 44-27 in the second half. Below are the rest of my instant reactions to the Ducks third win of the season.

Final Score - Oregon Ducks 92 - Tennessee State 67

Keys to the Game

Oregon did a good job of drawing fouls and getting to the line all night. Perhaps more importantly, Oregon shot the ball well from the line tonight, for what seems like the first time in years.

The Ducks had great ball movement throughout tonight’s game. Whether it was swinging the ball around the outside or finding a backdoor cutter, everyone seemed to have great court vision all night. Oregon finished with a 22/8 assist/turnover ratio.

Tennessee State kept this game close early on, but after the Ducks tightened up their defense and took advantage of the fastbreak in the second half, they were able to pull away.

Oregon had a lot of hot and cold streaks in the first half. Tennessee State had multiple scoring runs while the Ducks struggled to score for minutes at a time.

Top Performers

Jesse Zarzuela: 14 points, 14 assists, 5/9 FGs, 16 +/-

Keeshawn Barthelemy: 13 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds, 5/6 FGs, 17 +/-

Jermaine Couisnard: 12 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 15 +/-

Jadrian Tracey: 15 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 3/4 3Ps, 6 +/-

Kwame Evans Jr.: 6 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 14 +/-

Key Stats

Oregon finished with 92 points, 50 of which were points in the paint. It’s looking like getting to the rim is going to be a big part of the Ducks’ identity this year. Tennessee State had only 34 points in the paint.

Throughout the game, Oregon controlled the ball with discipline and Tennessee State did not. The visitors finished with 15 turnovers while the Ducks held themselves to 8.

The Ducks finished the game with 22 assists while Tennessee State had only 9.

At the end of the first half, Oregon had a lower field goal percentage than Tennessee State but had 8 more points.

The Ducks’ depth was on full display tonight as their bench outscored Tennessee State 38-19

What's Next?

