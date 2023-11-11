MBB Recap: Nate Bittle leads Oregon to double-digit win over Montana

It took a while for the Oregon Ducks offense to finally get clicking and build up a substantial lead, but finally midway through the second half, they were able to create some breathing room against the Montana Grizzlies and come away with a 75-61 victory.

It was center Nate Bittle who led the way for the Ducks with 17 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 blocks, taking over with the team missing All-American center N’Faly Dante, who was out with an injury.

There were several positives to take away from the game, but many things to work on going forward as well, particularly in the free throw shooting department. Here’s a full breakdown of what happened on Friday night:

Final Score: Oregon 75, Montana 61

The Oregon Ducks improved to 2-0 on the season with the win over Montana.

Keys to the Game

A slow start to the game plagued both teams offensively for the first half, both both squads struggling to knock down shots. Montana got out to a 9-2 lead early on, but the Ducks went on an 8-0 run to get back in the game. From there, both teams stayed connected at the hip, going into the half tied at 37-37.

The Ducks got their three-pointers to start falling early in the second half, with Brennan Rigsby hitting a pair and Keeshawn Barthelemy adding another to help Oregon build a small lead.

Much of Oregon’s offense is coming from aggressive plays, with very few jump shots falling. Kario Oquendo has been the main cog, taking the ball to the hoop often and getting fouled. However, his poor free throw shooting was a major hindrance. Through the first 10 minutes of the game, he was just 3-for-8.

The Ducks started to build momentum midway through the second half and build a bit of a lead, led by Nate Bittle and Jermaine Couisnard.

Oregon grabbed a 10-point lead late in the game and never gave it up.

Players of the Game

Nate Bittle: 17 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks

Kario Oquendo: 11 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists

Kwame Evans: 4 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists

Brennan Rigsby: 12 points

Keeshawn Barthelemy: 11 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists

Jermaine Couisnard: 11 points, 6 rebounds

Key Stats to Know

Oregon made only 16 of their 28 free throws on the night, good for 57%.

The three-point shooting wasn’t much better, where Oregon was 7-for-23 (30%).

Jadrian Tracey had the highest +/- for the Ducks with a +24 despite only having 7 points and 6 rebounds.

Oregon out-rebounded Montana 45-32 on the night, but had just 13 assists on 26 made baskets.

What's Next?

The Ducks will host Tennessee State on Friday, November 17, at Matthew Knight Arena.

