MBB Recap: Jackson Shelstad walks off the win for Oregon against Michigan

On Saturday afternoon, The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team hosted the Michigan Wolverines for what would become a classic game. The game was tight all the way through, and it took an overtime buzzer-beater for Oregon to leave with the win

Near the end of regulation, Oregon was down. But after Michigan went 1 of 2 from the free throw line, Kario Oquendo drew a foul and made some clutch free throws to tie the game with 15 seconds to go. After Michigan inbounded the ball, Jadrian Tracey forced Michigan guard Dug McDaniel to the sideline and knocked the ball out of bounds off of McDaniel. Oregon couldn’t convert on their chance to win in regulation and the game went to overtime.

Overtime was just as close. With 39 seconds left, Michigan was down two points but nailed a shot to tie the game. With 22 seconds left, the Ducks didn’t move the ball well, but with the clock running out true freshman Jackson Shelstad splashed a three from way downtown to walk off for the win.

Final Score - Oregon Ducks 86 - Michigan Wolverines 83

Keys to the Game

Oregon’s three-point shooting was efficient throughout the game. The Ducks didn’t shoot as many threes as usual because they only shot open looks. That disciplined shot selection paid off as the Ducks shot 10/16 from deep (67%).

To start, the Ducks struggled to activate their interior offense and score in the paint. Ten minutes into the game, Oregon had made only 1 paint basket. Eventually, the paint points ramped up and the Ducks finished with 44 points in the paint.

Michigan’s three-pointing shooting improved in the second half, which allowed take the lead at the start of the second half, and keep the score tight to the finish.

Oregon did a stellar job of tightening up their defense down the stretch. Michigan struggled to get open looks and the Ducks forced them to take bad shots.

Top Performers

Jackson Shelstad: 14 points, 6/13 FGs, 2/3 3Ps, 1 game winner, 12 +/-

Brennan Rigsby: 19 points, 4 rebounds, 8/12 FGs, 3/3, 3Ps

Kario Oquendo: 13 points, 3 rebounds, 5/8 FGs

Jermaine Couisnard: 13 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds, 40 minutes

Jadrian Tracey: 8 points, 7 rebounds

Kwame Evans: 9 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks

Key Stats

Michigan turned the ball over 16 times, while the Ducks had 9. Oregon scored 18 points off of those turnovers and held Michigan to 9.

Michigan was 4/14 from three in the first half, but they improved to 9/17 in the second half and overtime.

There were only 30 free throws in the game. Oregon shot 12 making 8 while Michigan shot 18 making 12.

Michigan controlled the boards almost all game. Until the closing minutes of the second half, the Wolverines had more offensive rebounds than Oregon had defensive rebounds. The Ducks grabbed some big rebounds down the stretch and brought the rebound battle to 38-31 Wolverines.

There were 10 lead changes in the game

The Ducks finished with 8 steals.

What's Next?

Next Saturday, the Oregon Ducks will host the UTEP Miners at Matthew Night Arena. The Miners won their first five games this season, but they are on a bit of a cold streak after losing their last three. After the UTEP game, the Ducks have three more non-conference matchups before Pac-12 play kicks off against USC on December 28th.

