MBB Recap: Jackson Shelstad shines in Oregon blowout

The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team won their third straight game on Tuesday night against the California Baptist Lancers to move to 7-2 on the season. The Lancers kept the score close in the first half and were down by four going into the break. But, the Ducks were true to their identity as a second-half team and out-scored CBU 40-24 in the second half.

This was freshman point guard Jackson Shelstad’s fifth career game, and already, he has become a star. Shelstad finished Tuesday’s game with 17 points and 8 assists, both of which are personal bests in his young career.

Below, are the rest of my instant reactions to Oregon’s seventh win of the season.

Final Score - Oregon Ducks 76 California Baptist Lancers 55

Oregon pulled away against California Baptist in the second half to win by more than 20.

Keys to the Game

Top Performers

Key Stats

What's Next?

On Sunday, the Ducks will host the Syracuse Orange for a 10:00 a.m. game. The Orange are 7-3 this season, but all three of their losses have come against ranked opponents. This game will be Oregon’s toughest test since they faced Santa Clara and Alabama in the Emerald Coast Classic a few weeks ago.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire