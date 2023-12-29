MBB Recap: Jackson Shelstad, KJ Evans shine in win over USC

After 11 games of non-conference play, the Oregon Ducks kicked off the Pac-12 season with a win in Matthew Knight Arena over the USC Trojans. Injuries have plagued the Ducks in their recent matchups, but on Thursday night, the Ducks thrived despite playing shorthanded.

Oregon went up big in the first half, going into the break up 42-25. But in the first few minutes of the second half, Oregon relaxed on defense, and USC brought the score much closer. Still, the Trojans were unable to take the lead, and the Ducks held on to secure the win.

Jackson Shelstad, was excellent in Thursday’s win, as he’s been all season, but the other impact player for Oregon was Kwame Evans, whose 22 points was a career-high. With N’Faly Dante and Nate Bittle’s injuries, Oregon needs strong performances from their remaining big men, especially Evans.

Final Score - Oregon Ducks 82 - USC Trojans 74

Keys to the Game

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon’s true freshmen, Jackson Shelstad, and Kwame Evans, were the shining stars in Thursday night’s game. Shelstad excelled on both ends of the floor, and Evans had his best offensive game as a Duck, making 3 threes.

After going up by as many as 20 points in the first half, the Ducks came out slow in the second. After more than 6 minutes into the second half, Kwame Evans was the Ducks’ only scorer, which allowed USC to go on a 14-2 run.

Oregon’s use of a zone defense gave USC problems for most of the game. The Trojans’ offense relies heavily on 1-on-1 shot creation, which they were unable to do against the Ducks’ zone.

The Ducks have struggled to shoot the three-ball in their last few games, but tonight they were very efficient from beyond the arc. Without Dante and Bittle, good three-point shooting is paramount to the Ducks’ success.

Top Performers

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Kwame Evans: 22 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 6/8 FGs, 3/4 3Ps

Jackson Shelstad: 21 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 7/12 FGs, 2/3 3Ps

Jermaine Couisnard: 13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3/10 FGs

Kario Oquendo: 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4/9 FGs

Key Stats

What's Next?

Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks will host UCLA on Saturday in their second Pac-12 game of the season. UCLA is 5-6 to start the season, despite being ranked second in the preseason Pac-12 media poll.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire