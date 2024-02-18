MBB Recap: Ducks survive to beat the Beavers in Corvallis

The Oregon Ducks nearly fumbled a double-digit lead to Oregon State, but they survived to beat the Beavers on the road. There were a lot of problems with Saturday’s game, but a win is a win, and the Ducks can be happy they got the job done.

With 6:19 to go in the game, Oregon led 51-38, but five minutes later the Beavers had tied the game 58-58. During that stretch, Oregon’s offense went ice cold, due to the Ducks holding the ball for two-thirds of the shot clock each possession.

With just over 30 seconds to play, Jermaine Couisnard missed a floater with the shot clock winding down. Brennan Rigsby grabbed the rolling rebound and put up a shot. His shot was no good, but the Ducks grabbed another offensive rebounded and N’Faly Dante slammed home a dunk to put the Ducks up by two with one second to go.

Final Score - Oregon Ducks 60 - Oregon State Beavers 58

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks survive against the Oregon State Beavers in Corvallis.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire