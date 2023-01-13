MBB Recap: Ducks suffer another blowout loss, fall 90-73 to ASU

It appears that Oregon’s win over the Utah Utes on Saturday night did a good job of making a lot of fans forget about the abysmal display that they saw against the Colorado Buffaloes in a blowout loss the Thursday before that.

Oregon’s 90-73 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sunday night brought the same feeling to the forefront.

The Ducks once again put forth a lackluster display of effort and basketball shooting that would more quickly draw comparisons to a YMCA pick-up run rather than a D1 basketball game. Oregon finished the game shooting 42% from the field while allowing the Sun Devils to make 13 three-pointers, shooting 52% from the floor in total.

It was another brutal loss for the Ducks on a season where there have been more than a few. Here’s how it went down.

Final Score: Arizona State 90, Oregon 73

Keys to the game

Syndication The Register Guard

The simplest way to describe the first half for Oregon is that Arizona State was making 3 pointers while the Ducks were making twos. The Sun Devils quickly built up an 11-point lead a few minutes into the game and didn’t let up. By the 6 minute mark in the first half, they were 7-for-13 from deep, while the Ducks were 1-for-9.

ASU shot 56% from the field in the first half, including 47% from deep. Meanwhile, Oregon was just 38% from the field (31%) from beyond the arc. If it weren’t for three-straight 3FG from Will Richardson, the 46-29 score at the break could have been a lot worse.

Not much changed coming out of the break. Arizona State stayed hot and got five quick points, and the Ducks continued to struggle on the offensive and defensive ends of the floor, allowing easy points at the rim for the Sun Devils.

Midway through the second half after Arizona State had sat their starting lineup, the Ducks went on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to 20, forcing ASU to put their starters back in the game.

The final minutes of the game were largely similar to the ones that came before it. Arizona State made some impressive shots, and while the Ducks tried, they were never able to cut into the 20-point margin.

Story continues

Players of the Game

Syndication The Register Guard

Will Richardson: 16 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists

N’Faly Dante: 14 points, 8 rebounds

Jermaine Couisnard: 9 points, 4 rebounds

Key Stats to Know

(Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

Arizona State shot 45% from 3FG in the game, while the Ducks were just 35% from beyond the arc.

ASU out-rebounded the Ducks 37-29. They also had 20 assists to Oregon’s 12.

Qunicy Guerrier had a -27 +/- despite playing 21 minutes.

What's next?

Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

The Ducks turn around and host the No. 9 Arizona Wildcats at Matthew Knight Arena on Saturday evening.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire