MBB Recap: Ducks overcome 18-point deficit to beat Cal, stay undefeated in Pac-12 play

The weather was cold outside, with freezing rain falling from the sky all day in Eugene. There were warnings coming from the county, encouraging people to stay home and off of the roads unless it was necessary to go out.

It appeared that the Oregon Ducks’ offense was heading that call early in this game, largely threatening to keep them out of this game in the first half thanks to poor shooting, and a lack of ball movement. However, they turned things around with a 16-2 run right before the half and found a way to pick up an impressive win at home over the California Golden Bears.

It marked Oregon’s 13th win of the season, and kept them a perfect 5-0 in conference play.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Final Score: Oregon 80, California 73

The Ducks overcame an 18-point first-half deficit to eventually down the California Golden Bears 80-73 at home, winning their sixth-straight game.

Keys to the Game

It was a cold start to the game for Oregon as far as offense goes, with a 1-for-5 start from deep. The Ducks weren’t playing terribly on defense, but they lacked aggressiveness on the offensive side of the ball, settling for a lot of mid-range and deep shots that weren’t falling.

While the Ducks struggled to get their shots, Cal couldn’t miss. A 7-0 run midway through the first half allowed the Golden Bears to ultimately build an 18-point lead, where they were shooting over 60% from the floor and 57% from deep.

Oregon woke up late in the half, and went on a 16-2 run to close out the half and make it a 4-point Cal lead, which felt much closer than it should have been.

Coming out of the half, both teams traded buckets for a while, with the Ducks ultimately taking the lead on a three-pointer from Jackson Shelstad.

As the second half went on, Oregon built a small lead and held it for quite a while. They were up 73-67 by the final media timeout. Surprisingly, Cal chose not to play the foul game, allowing Oregon’s offense to hold strong in the final minutes as they went on to win the game, 80-73.

Players of the Game

Jermaine Couisnard: 18 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assists

Bam Tracey: 14 points, 4 rebounds

Jackson Shelstad: 12 points, 6 rebounds

Keeshawn Barthelemy: 12 points, 5 assists

Key Stats to Know

Jackson Shelstad tied Tyler Dorsey for the most consecutive games scoring 10 points or more as a freshman since 2000. Shelstad finished the game with 12 points.

After starting the game hitting just 1 of their first 5 three-pointers, Oregon settled in a little bit, hitting 9 of their next 23 from beyond the arc.

N’Faly Dante made his return to the floor for the first time since the season opener, playing 17 minutes. He looked solid, putting up 8 points and 2 rebounds.

The Ducks got a ton of production from their bench in this game, scoring 39 bench points on the night.

Play of the Night

What's Next?

The Ducks set off for the infamous mountain road trip this week, playing against the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday night, and then turning around and playing the Utah Utes on Saturday evening. Both the Buffs and Utes have been among the more impressive teams in the conference thus far, though injuries have been a factor as of late.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire