MBB Recap: Ducks blow out USC Trojans, 78-60, notching big win at home

Going into Thursday night, the Oregon Ducks were considered as one of the several teams who were just on the outside of the NCAA Tournament looking in, listed by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi as one of the “first four out” in his latest bracketology.

They might hop over to the right side of the bubble after the result on Thursday night.

Oregon dismantled the USC Trojans at home, winning 78-60 and controlling the game from start to finish. Will Richardson had a fantastic game, with 16 points, 9 assists, and 6 rebounds, while N’Faly Dante thrived once again, scoring 17 points with 5 rebounds.

With the two Los Angeles schools — USC and UCLA — in Eugene this week, getting at least one victory is huge for Oregon. If they can find a way to beat the No. 9 Bruins on Saturday, then the Ducks should have no problem getting into the tournament.

Final Score: Oregon 78, USC 60

Oregon center Kel’el Ware dunks the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Southern California Trojans Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

Keys to the game

The Ducks had a lot of energy to start the game, diving after loose balls and playing hard defense. They got out to an early 11-6 lead in the opening minutes. What worked most for the Ducks was getting the ball inside to N’Faly Dante, who was giving USC problems early. In the opening 8 minutes, Dante had 7 points, while USC had 6 team fouls trying to defend him.

The Ducks quickly turned it on, going on an 18-1 run in a five-minute span that stretched the lead to 29-11. During that run, Kel’el Ware came alive with back-to-back alley-oop dunks, and Jermaine Couisnard added a pair of three-pointers as well.

USC showed some life and bounced back by hitting four of five shots, cutting Oregon’s lead down to 12. The Ducks were able to maintain their hot shooting to close out the half, though, and take a 42-27 lead into the break, shooting 55% from the field and 45% from deep.

Both teams were a bit disjointed coming out of the break, but the Ducks were able to eventually push the lead up to 19 points with about 13 minutes remaining. Oregon’s hot shooting continued, and Will Richardson got to be on triple-double watch around the 10-minute mark, with 9 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds.

The Ducks were able to close out the remainder of the game, holding close to a 20-point lead for the final several minutes.

Players of the Game

Will Richardson: 16 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists

N’Faly Dante: 17 points, 5 rebounds

Nate Bittle: 11 points, 6 rebounds

Jermaine Couisnard: 13 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists

What's Next?

The Ducks continue their tough homestand on Saturday night with a game against the No. 9 UCLA Bruins. It is their first game against the Bruins this week, and a win would go a long way in potentially getting Oregon an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament.

