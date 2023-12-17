MBB Highlights: Purdue hangs on vs. Arizona
One of the most highly-anticipated games of the college basketball season did not disappoint as No. 3 Purdue took down No. 1 Arizona in Indianapolis.
Arizona is still No. 1 in the country for the first time since 2014.
Five of the top 18 teams have fallen to unranked opponents since Friday.
Purdue is now the first Big Ten team in history to grab the No. 1 ranking in three consecutive seasons.
Purdue has November mastered. To silence critics, the Boilermakers need to perform in March, too.
No. 2 Purdue takes on No. 7 Tennessee and No. 1 Kansas meets No. 4 Marquette in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational.
