MBB Highlights: Indiana rallies to edge Ohio State
Malik Reneau scored 26 points and Trey Galloway added 25 points as Indiana erased an 18-point second-half deficit to defeat Ohio State on the road.
Getting Mahomes up to speed as quickly as that happened and two decades of offensive prowess makes it apparent that Reid has offense down pat. However, he has to do more than dial in on one side of the ball.
Since a great rookie year, Chase Young's career stalled a bit.
Not to burst Chiefs fans' bubbles, but Madden has been wrong the last three years when it comes to Super Bowl predictions.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by former NBA assistant coach Steve Jones Jr. to talk about which contending teams need to add another player before Thursday’s trade deadline?
The NBA trade deadline could inspire fantasy managers to be more active than normal. Let's explore some potential names to acquire or deal.
Monday’s ruling deemed Dartmouth players as employees and granted them the right to unionize. While a long way from being final, it's yet another shot across the bow of college athletics amateurism.
If it stands, Monday's ruling puts further pressure on the NCAA's amateurism model and its stance that athletes are student-athletes rather than employees.
Goodell called maintaining the integrity of the sport as it leans into the betting space "our No. 1 objective" during his annual State of the League address.
The rookie big men are joined by two newcomers in Yahoo Sports' updated top 10 rankings.
Dan Titus examines the Week 16 fantasy hoops landscape, offering his top adds ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
The Wildcats struggled against the Longhorns' defense and fell out of first place in the Big 12.
Clint Capela sustained the injury in the Hawks' thrilling 141-134 OT win over the Warriors on Saturday.
There was plenty of future NBA talent on the court at the Dean E. Smith Center on Saturday.
In a series filled with thrillers, this was not one of them.
With the NBA trade deadline looming and injuries piling up, these players are valuable free-agent pickups in most leagues.
Davis and James were both scratches for the showdown with the rival Celtics.
Curry makes his 10th All-Star team while Davis makes his ninth.
The Chiefs continue to get the support from bettors for the Super Bowl.
Jason Fitz kicks off this action-packed edition of Zero Blitz with Frank Schwab as the duo give out their end-of-season NFL awards to players and coaches most deserving. After discussing nicknames and reacting to some of the latest news, the duo honor the story of the year, person of the year, ridiculous person of the year, game of the year, saddest fanbase of the year and the top deliveries of the 2023 season (presented by Prime). Later, Fitz joined by Fox's top broadcasting duo Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen to discuss the discourse around analytics and the NFC Championship Game before addressing the elephant in the room in Tom Brady reportedly joining the team next year (and what that means for Olsen's future as a top analyst). Fitz finishes off the show with former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives us insight on the latest coaching hires around the league, including Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders (and what the choice says about the power structure in DC), Mike Macdonald to the Seattle Seahawks and more.
The USWNT captain spoke to The Athletic about American fans and how they compare to other nation's fans.