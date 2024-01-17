MBB Highlights: Edey, Purdue handle rival Indiana

Nebraska's win over Purdue marked its first over a top-ranked team since 1982.
Embiid broke a fourth-quarter tie with a personal 10-0 run that put the game out of Denver's reach.
Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Tyler Parker from The Ringer to talk about the fast ascent of the Oklahoma City Thunder and the path they took to get here.
Pete Carroll spoke directly with the ownership about coaches when he was at the helm.
Kerby Joseph was quick to defend his hit after the Lions’ 24-23 win on Sunday night.
Gaethje and Holloway will co-headline a card already anchored by a women's strawweight title bout between Yan Xiaonan and champion Zhang Weili.
Winter weather's in the forecast again in Buffalo as the Bills prepare to host another playoff game.
The son of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen is headed to the Grizzlies organization.
Mike Tomlin plans to return to coach the Pittsburgh Steelers next season.
The Cowboys need a better coach, a better playoff coach. Bill Belichick just happens to be both.
Are you ready to cut bait? When making additions to amp up your roster, consider saying goodbye to these five players.
Andy Behrens breaks down where some of the stars of the wild-card round could go in fantasy drafts next season.
Which quarterback would you pick for the rest of the playoffs?
Brennan has led San Jose State to three bowl games over the past four seasons.
Twenty-four consecutive NCAA tournament bids is college basketball’s third-longest active streak, behind only Kansas and Michigan State.
The Buccaneers had a thorough win over a flailing Eagles team.
A seven-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro, Kelce is synonymous with the most successful run in Eagles franchise history.
The Eagles have been quick to part with coaches in the past, even after recent success. After Philly's stunning, late-season collapse, anything is on the table.
While Jones takes his time with McCarthy’s future, the rest of the league is moving swiftly with interviews that could quickly impact the number of options available to the Cowboys.
Tomlin was in no mood to talk about his future after Pittsburgh's playoff loss.