MBB Highlights: Dayton notches 12th straight win
Javon Bennett scored 22 points to help lead No. 21 Dayton to a 96-62 rout over Rhode Island, extending the Flyers' win streak to 12 straight games.
The Texans easily dispatched the Browns in the wild card round. But the Ravens are a whole lot tougher.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly believes the lack of job security will bring out the best in McCarthy.
The Bills are 2.5-point favorites at home against the Chiefs. Every other game has a line of at least 6.5 points or more.
The Boston Celtics' perfect start at home is no more.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Football is spreading up and down the calendar. Will there come a day when it's too much?
Detroit is ready to erupt. Will Baker Mayfield and the Bucs spoil the party?
The 31-year-old announced her next move, which will keep her close to the game.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his top daily fantasy football lineup picks for Saturday's and Sunday's matchups.
In today's edition: Why the Divisional Round makes for one of the best sports weekends, the most dangerous ski race, the Celtics’ quest for perfection, and more.
Snow has once again piled up in western New York ahead of a playoff game.
Ohio State just added one of the best safeties in the country.
With his fourth POTY award, Christian Pulisic ties Landon Donovan for the most wins by a USMNT player.
Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would not be starters based on the latest round of fan voting.
Inter Miami is about to embark on a preseason tour that will take them all around the globe. It will net the organization millions, but will it compromise the team's ability to win games?
There are eight quality teams left for the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
Some say this is the best weekend of NFL football all year. Many are looking forward to another clash between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don are pumped for every game this weekend and get you ready for every matchup in the Divisional Round.
Cook spent two weeks on the Ravens practice squad before being signed to the active roster.
Jordan Love struggled early but turned it around by the end of the season.
The Packers are coming off a shocking upset over the Cowboys in the wild-card round.