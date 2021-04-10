Mbappe strikes as PSG keep pressure on Lille

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andy SCOTT
·4 min read
  • Kylian Mbappe (R) got PSG's opening goal in a 4-1 win at Strasbourg on Saturday
  • Leandro Paredes (L) and Pablo Sarabia were both among the scorers for PSG against Strasbourg
  • Gaetan Laborde celebrates after scoring in stoppage time as Montpellier drew 3-3 with Marseille
1 / 3

Mbappe strikes as PSG keep pressure on Lille

Kylian Mbappe (R) got PSG's opening goal in a 4-1 win at Strasbourg on Saturday
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kylian Mbappe's goal set Paris Saint-Germain on their way to a 4-1 win at Strasbourg on Saturday as Mauricio Pochettino's side moved back to within three points of leaders Lille in the Ligue 1 title race.

Pablo Sarabia and Moise Kean also scored in the first half while Leandro Paredes netted the fourth from a free-kick as PSG made short work of a trip to Alsace in between the two legs of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich.

Youngster Moise Sahi pulled a goal back for Strasbourg but the defending champions bounced back from losing at home to Lille last weekend and closed the gap on the leaders who triumphed 2-0 at Metz on Friday.

"It's an important victory for us because the three points put us in the race for the title, but it's not about pressure or being anxious," former Tottenham Hotspur boss Pochettino told Canal Plus.

"Today we showed real fight all together. We want to be more consistent but we are fighting in three massive competitions. The team showed massive faith and belief and today was a very good game for us."

Mbappe had netted twice in PSG's stunning 3-2 win away to Bayern on Wednesday which gave them the upper hand before the return leg in Paris this coming Tuesday.

Pochettino made seven changes to his team from the match in Germany, with Neymar one of the players dropping out as he began a two-game domestic ban following his red card against Lille.

Captain Marquinhos also missed out after coming off injured in midweek, but Mbappe kept his place and played 88 minutes.

"The best way for Kylian to be ready is to play. If he feels something is wrong he will be the first one to stop," said Pochettino, dismissing suggestions he might have rested the World Cup-winning forward.

"We would not take a risk with any player. We are all professional and we always want to take the best decision for the team. That is football. We can't make everyone happy but Kylian is a player who is happy when he is on the pitch."

- Marseille draw -

After Adrien Thomasson crashed an early shot off the post for Strasbourg, Mbappe opened the scoring in the 16th minute, collecting a Paredes pass and cutting into the box from the left before placing his shot through the legs of goalkeeper Matz Sels from a tight angle.

It was Mbappe's 21st Ligue 1 goal of the season and his 33rd in all competitions in 39 games.

Sarabia was handed a rare start and the Spaniard took advantage to make it 2-0 before the half-hour mark, controlling Danilo Pereira's pass on the edge of the box and slotting low into the corner.

Italian striker Kean added another on the stroke of half-time, firing home from Mbappe's pass for his 18th goal since signing on loan from Everton.

Malian youngster Sahi pulled one back for Strasbourg within moments of coming on for just his second Ligue 1 appearance shortly after the hour mark.

His near-post finish beat Sergio Rico who was a half-time replacement in goal for Keylor Navas.

However, Argentina midfielder Paredes secured PSG's victory from a 79th-minute free-kick given for a foul on Mbappe.

Lille's win at Metz was secured thanks to second-half goals by Turkish duo Burak Yilmaz and Zeki Celik after goalkeeper Mike Maignan saved a penalty by Aaron Leya Iseka.

Third-placed Monaco host bottom side Dijon on Sunday before Lyon, in fourth, face Angers.

Marseille missed the chance to move into fifth and the last European place as they drew 3-3 at Montpellier in Saturday's other game.

Andy Delort gave Montpellier a first-minute lead before Arkadiusz Milik levelled and Pape Gueye put Marseille ahead at the break.

Gaetan Laborde made it 2-2 and Marseille then had Duje Caleta-Car sent off but Lucas Perrin looked to have won it for them in the 72nd minute.

However Laborde's stoppage-time header made it 3-3.

as/jc

Recommended Stories

  • Jayson Tatum becomes youngest player in Celtics history to post 50-point game

    The last Celtics player to score as much as Tatum was Larry Bird.

  • Trae Young and the Hawks get the win over the Bulls

    The Hawks withstood Zach LaVine's 50-point performance to get the win over the Bulls and Trae Young played a big roll in the win.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Who else goes QB in the top 10?

    See where this year's top quarterback prospects land in the latest 2021 NFL mock draft from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah

  • Penalty call: coaches ejected for flouting Augusta’s phone rules

    As some players’ mentors have found out in Masters week, this grand old club will punish anyone who breaks its traditions Spectators at the 18th green of the Masters, which stands alone as a tournament that denies the general use of mobile phones. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters The famously no-nonsense approach of Augusta National to matters of discipline has been evident once more during Masters week, with more than one player’s coach understood to have been ejected from the premises for violating the rules on mobile phone usage. In one instance, a competitor’s tutor was discovered to be filming his client from outside the ropes during the opening round and was duly asked to leave the course. It is unclear whether the coach was allowed back inside the gates, given his player has survived the 36-hole cut. Mobile phones are not permitted at all for spectators on entry to Augusta National or for the media outside their designated building. Coaches are allowed them under strict guidance, which pertains largely to the capture or filming of swing work during practice sessions on long or short game ranges. This week the guidelines have been abused more than once, with swift action taken. Augusta National did not offer comment. However, the club has privately made it plain that it has mobile phone policies and they are enforced. The Masters stands alone as a tournament that denies general use of mobile phones and there is no apparent sign of that situation changing. Speaking before the 2019 Masters, the Augusta National chairman, Fred Ridley, said: “I think that’s something that does set us apart. I think our patrons appreciate our cell phone policy. I don’t believe that’s a policy that anyone should expect is going to change in the near future, if ever. I can’t speak for future chairmen, but speaking for myself, I think we got that right.” Even players are not immune to the phone rules. “I remember one of my first Masters I was with Ian Poulter and we were posting a few pictures on Twitter and stuff, and someone came out and told us to cease and desist,” the former US Open champion Graeme McDowell told GolfWeek last year. Kim Si-woo is likely to receive at the very least a stern lecture after breaking his putter in a fit of pique on the 15th hole of his second round. The South Korean managed to play his closing three in level par despite putting with a fairway wood. On the PGA Tour, the deliberate breaking of clubs tends to see players quietly fined. “I was lucky I only had like three-, four-, five-feet [putts] over the last few holes,” Kim said. “So I got lucky there. It was just frustration.” The surprise Masters contender Will Zalatoris, meanwhile, has reflected on his early encounters with Jordan Spieth. Zalatoris is making his Augusta debut at the age of 24, six years on from Spieth’s runaway victory. The pair are acquainted from amateur days, having both been schooled in Texas. “I’ve known Jordan, I guess since I was about 10 years old,” Zalatoris said. “He was always a world-beater at such a young age. The story I always tell is we were 14, playing my home club in Dallas at Bent Tree, and he made a crazy up-and-down on the first hole to save par basically from another fairway. He went out and birdied six out of the next eight to shoot 29 on the front, and he broke the course record that had been there for 20-plus years. That was at 14. “I’ve seen him do just some of the most miraculous things playing little games at home. But playing against him, he’s always set the bar, especially in Texas, in terms of whatever that bar is at whatever level. I think guys like Scottie Scheffler and myself really owe him a lot for setting that bar. “We’d probably make a great Ryder Cup pairing because I’m a really good ball-striker and he’s probably the best chipper and putter in the last 30 years. He’s been a great friend and really a great role model.”

  • QB Trey Lance schedules 2nd Pro Day, Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch expected to attend

    49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch are expected to be at North Dakota State for Trey Lance's 2nd Pro Day before the NFL draft.

  • Lonzo Ball reacts on Twitter to Zion Williamson’s career night vs. Sixers

    After Zion Williamson exploded for a career night on Friday against the 76ers, Lonzo Ball took to Twitter to support his teammate.

  • UFC’s Sean O’Malley casually asks Dominick Cruz: ‘Who’s a bigger fight than me right now?’

    Sean O'Malley was calm, cool and collected in a video callout of former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz.

  • Scotty Pippen Jr. declares for NBA draft, but won't hire an agent

    Scotty Pippen Jr. will find out how NBA teams feel about his ability.

  • Bellator 256 results: Ryan Bader smashes Lyoto Machida, advances to grand prix semifinal

    Ryan Bader avenged his 2012 loss to Lyoto Machida and advanced to the tournament semifinal.

  • Cowboys News: Kyle Pitts smokescreen or real interest? Trading back in draft

    The 2021 draft draws near for the Dallas Cowboys. Who will be chosen at No. 10? Which group in the draft has the most athletic ability?

  • Record 4 red cards given after brawl breaks out in NWSL Challenge Cup opener

    Portland could be without two players and its coach in a future game.

  • Sharks trade Devan Dubnyk to Avalanche for Greg Pateryn, draft pick

    The Sharks have made a move a few days ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

  • Report: Harry Kane planning to move from Tottenham

    Harry Kane leaving Tottenham is something that Spurs fans have been preparing for ever since, well, his first few months as a Tottenham player.

  • Why Penei Sewell is falling in the latest NFL mock drafts

    Analyst have Sewell dropping out of the top 10

  • Michigan Wolverines Football Spring Game Notes, Part I – QB Play, More

    Michigan football’s spring practice ended Saturday with a scrimmage at the Big House. Here’s part one of what we’ve

  • 3 trade backs in 1st round land Cowboys 7 top-100 picks in latest mock draft

    First things first, I poppa…. no wait. That's a Biggie Smalls lyric. First things first, it's important to reiterate that mock drafts are exercises meant to explore the various possibilities of what a draft may look like. While those who take mock ...

  • MLB roundup: Joe Musgrove blanks Rangers in Padres' first no-hitter

    Joe Musgrove, a San Diego County native who grew up a Padres fan, threw the first no-hitter in franchise history Friday night, beating the Texas Rangers 3-0 in Arlington, Texas. Musgrove came within one hit batter of a perfect game, as he plunked Joey Gallo on the right hip in the fourth. Musgrove (2-0) struck out 10 and retired Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a grounder to shortstop Ha-Seong Kim to end the game.

  • Mock draft watch: Browns land versatile defensive help in PFF’s latest

    Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah can play safety, LB or the heavy nickel

  • Celtics vs. Timberwolves observations: Jayson Tatum's ceiling on display in monster outing

    Jayson Tatum put forth one of the best games of his career Friday night in a win against Minnesota. His 53-point outing reminded everyone that he's a developing player that still has top-tier potential.

  • Bellator 256 results: Cat Zingano shows slick ground game in armbar submission win

    Cat Zingano is now 2-for-2 in Bellator and has her hopes up for a featherweight title shot after a nice showing.