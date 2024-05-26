Mbappe’s security frustrate Martin Brundle on Monaco Grand Prix grid walk

Kylian Mbappe’s security appeared to frustrate Martin Brundle on his Monaco Grand Prix grid walk on Sunday, 26 May, as they tried to keep him away from the football player.

The motorsports legend turned Sky Sports broadcaster was embarking on one of his famous walks when he spotted the Paris Saint-Germain player, who did not appear to be keen to chat.

Brundle persisted with questions as the French star continued walking with his staff, who tried to stop the correspondent from talking to him.

“It’s alright mate I’m in charge around here,” Brundle said.